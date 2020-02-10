Vinton Police Department Log for Week of February 3 - 9, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
February 3 Rachel Kay Bonar 41 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charge of Theft 4th Degree and Charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Brandie Jo Burke 40 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Failure to Appear on Original Charges of Driving While License Under Suspension, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and Operation Without Registration (Linn County).
February 4 Dustan Ray Smith 44 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Driving While Barred.
February 7 Robin Lee Turner 23 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Domestic Assault Abuse – 1st Offense and Obstruction of Emergency Communications.
Juvenile Referrals
15-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
16-year-old Male Juvenile Referral for Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.
Seven Citations for Offenses were issued for the Week of February 3 - 9, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Operating Without Registration, Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled or Revoked x 2, Operating of Motor Vehicle With Expired License and Reckless Driving.
Nine Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of February 3 - 9, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Failure to Possess Valid Driver’s License When Operating a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Failure to use headlamps when required, Speeding and Equipment Repair x 4.
Two Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of February 3 - 9, 2020.
For the Week of February 3 - 9, 2020 – 98 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.