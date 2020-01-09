Vinton Police Department Log for Week of December 30 – January 5, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
December 31
Troy Michael Kaylor 44 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Possession Controlled Substance – Marijuana 2nd and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
January 3
Timothy Ethan Davis 30 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Contempt – Violation of No Contact Order.
Kari Kay Vonlienen 44 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Theft – 1st Degree and Dependent Adult Abuse – Exploitation over $100.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Three Citations were issued for the Week of December 30 – January 5, 2020 for Failure to Obey Stop Sign or Yield Right of Way, Operating Non-Registered Vehicle and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
One Written Warning for Offense was issued the Week of December 30 – January 5, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of December 30 – January 5, 2020.
For the Week of December 30 – January 5, 2020– 81 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.