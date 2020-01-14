Vinton Police Department Log for Week of January 6 - 12, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
January 7
Rachel Kay Bonar 41 Vinton, Iowa
Charged with Theft 5th Degree.
January 8
Joshua Murray Witham 19 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charge of Assault.
January 9
Leo William Cannon 53 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant for Probation Revocation on Original Charge of OWI – 1st.
January 10
Rachel Kay Bonar 41 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrant on Original Charges of Theft 5th Degree, Theft 2nd Degree, Theft 4th Degree, Fraud – Bad Checks, and Ongoing Criminal Conduct – Unlawful Activity.
January 12
Jacob Daniel Timmsen 28 Walcott, Iowa
Charged with Driving While Barred.
Juvenile Referrals
16-year-old Female Juvenile Referral for Theft 5th Degree.
Three Citations were issued for the Week of January 6 - 12, 2020 for Reckless Driving x2 and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.
Four Written Warning for Offenses were issued the Week of January 6 - 12, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x2, Windshield and Window Requirements, and Speed.
One Reported Motor Vehicle Accident for the Week of January 6 - 12, 2020.
For the Week of January 6 - 12, 2020 – 124 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.