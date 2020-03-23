Vinton Police Department Log for Week of March 16 - 22, 2020
All Charges are subject to review by The Benton County Attorney’s Office. An arrest or criminal
charge is merely an accusation and the Defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty. Intrastate Warrants are issued by Law Enforcement Agencies for crimes happening in their jurisdictions.
Adult Arrests
March 20 Dustan Ray Smith 44 Vinton, Iowa
Arrested on Intrastate Warrants for Probation Violations on Original Charges of Domestic Abuse Assault with Injury, Eluding and Child Endangerment.
Juvenile Referrals
None
Six Citation for Offenses were issued for the Week of March 16 - 22, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability x 2, Driving While License Suspended, Denied, Revoked or Cancelled, Minor Using Vapor/Tobacco Product- 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, and Speeding,
Three Written Warnings for Offenses were issued the Week of March 16 - 22, 2020 for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, Improper Brake Light and Failure to Display Registration Plate.
No Reported Motor Vehicle Accidents for the Week of March 16 - 22, 2020.
For the Week of March 16 - 22, 2020 – 89 complaints/calls for service were handled by the Vinton Police Department.