Vinton- The Vinton Public Library and Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa will be hosting a community conversation focused on exploring the extent to which our experiences have exposed us to racial diversity and how it may affect our perspectives.
Courageous Conversations are dialogues in which participants commit to engage each other with honesty, open-mindedness, and vulnerability; to listen deeply to better understand each other’s perspective; and to sustain the conversation when it gets uncomfortable or diverted.
Conversations about race may raise feelings of indifference, guilt, shame, and mistrust. These feelings are valid and expected, but they often result in avoiding important discussions that must occur before race inequity can be addressed.
This virtual event will be held on February 28, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:15PM and will be facilitated by Ana Clymer, Cultural Equity State Coordinator. Registration is required and can be done by calling 319-472-4208.
For information about the sponsors of this event, visit the Cultural Equity Alliance at https://dhs.iowa.gov/child-welfare/cultural-equity, Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa at www.bettertomorrowseci.org and Vinton Public Library at http://www.vintonlibrary.com/.