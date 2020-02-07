Sports Editor
Four days after Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida, Jay White had lost his voice. After all, White had just spent the majority of the past 24 hours either on an airplane or in a tickertape parade through the streets of Kansas City, Missouri.
The son of lifelong Vinton residents and a former punter and tight end for Washington High School, Jay White can add one more bullet point to his resume: Super Bowl Champion.
White watched from the sidelines as Patrick Mahomes, Damien Williams and Kendall Fuller put the finishing touches on Kansas City’s 31-20 win over San Francisco.
“When Kendall made that play, it sealed the deal, so I could relax a little bit and take a step back and realize what we’d just accomplished,” White said.
As a former punter at Missouri Western State University in college and part of the first team in program history to reach the NCAA playoffs, White has built a close friendship with players like kicker Harrison Butker and punter Dustin Colquitt. White has also had the opportunity to work with the Chiefs’ special teams units pregame by lobbing punts to returners during warmups.
That, along with White’s role as a Kansas City assistant equipment manager, will net him something not a lot of star NFL players can claim: a Super Bowl ring.
“First you want the game, you want the trophy, then you want the parade,” White said. “Now I want the ring... I just want to feel that ring, what that experience is like, get to experience the full circle of it.”
Jay said everything “went perfectly” on the sideline during the game in his official capacity. As an assistant equipment manager, he was one of five people on the sidelines making sure helmets and shoulder pads were strapped and snapped correctly.
“I was just saying to myself how important of a game this is,” he said. “That’s the biggest sporting event I’ve been involved with in my entire life.”
Jay’s parents, Bill and Jane White, met at Washington High School and got married in 1975. Bill said that while he’s still a Chicago Bears fan, he loves Kansas City now. This became especially true during Jay’s time at Missouri Western when the Chiefs would hold summer offseason workouts at the Griffons’ facilities in St. Joseph.
“There’s a lot of vicarious living through him,” Bill said of his son’s experiences.
As part of the family’s normal pregame ritual, Jay called Bill and Jane about five hours before Super Bowl LIV kicked off to discuss what Bill was cooking up in the kitchen as a pregame meal. In all the excitement Jay experienced in the days following the conversation, he said he can’t quite remember what Bill had going on that day. Jane said her husband cooked up a litany of hors d’oeuvres, including shrimp cocktail, gourmet meatballs, barbecue wings and a Mexican salsa and cheese dip.
“He usually makes a day out of it, especially for Chiefs games,” Jane said. “He’s a better cook than I am.”
As for Bill, the tastiest treat might have been just watching his son and his adoptive team succeed.
“It really is like a dream come true,” Bill said.