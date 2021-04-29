VINTON — While many are getting relief as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the Vinton Veterans Memorial Airport is also benefitting from the economic stimulus bill passed in March by the US Congress.
The City of Vinton submitted an application last year for funds from the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) for grant money to help pay for the rehabilitation improvements of Runway 9/27 at the Vinton Veterans Memorial Airport.
Originally, the City would be receiving a grant with a 90/10 match from the FFA. This grant would have the city paying 10% of the project, approximately $30,000, and the FAA would be paying the remaining balance.
However, Joe Roenfeldt, Clapsaddle, Garbers & Associates, airport engineering firm, explained that the recent legislation would be covering the full cost of the Vinton project.
“There was approximately $8 billion dollars set aside in the package that was for the FAA,” he told council members during a special meeting Wednesday evening.
“In March the FAA decided that they would use a portion of the funds to cover the full cost of Airport Improvement Projects (AIP) that had been approved,” he added.
Wednesday’s meeting consisted of a public hearing, where Roenfeldt explained the grant before council members presented approved a resolution to accept bids for the project.
“The city received six bids for this project,” Roenfeldt stated.
The low bid was from Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete LLC from Cascade. The bid was $329,017.50 “which is about $37,000 lower than the engineer’s estimate,” Roenfeldt added.
The company has completed work at other airports in the area, including the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.
“They will have a tight window to get things done,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said after the bid was accepted.
Work will need to be completed in a 15 day window. “There is a tight time frame,” he explained “because we don’t want to shut the airport down for any length of time.”
Roenfeldt agreed with that, “there has to be a happy medium to projects like this,” he said. “You don’t want to set the work days too short to keep the project from getting done, but on the other hand you don’t want to extend the project either.”
Roenfeldt also reminded the council that while the project would be fully paid with government funds, “the city will need to pay the 10% of the project as originally planned, but then will be reimbursed by the FAA.”
In other business:
- At last week’s council meeting, approval was given for the Airport to purchase a batwing mower for the airport.
In a memo to council members, Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that the Airport Commission had two older tractors that had been used for mowing.
The Commission will be receiving $11,000 in the sale of the old Case tractor and Erskine snowblower. Also, John Deere will give a $4,000 trade in allowance for the old flex wing rotary cutter.
“This is a total of $15,000. The cost of the Batwing mower (now known as the exerciser) is $17,900,” Ward stated. “This leaves a cost to the City of Vinton of $2,900. This has been budgeted for in the current year’s fiscal budget.