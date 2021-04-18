VINTON — After receiving feedback from employees, the Vinton city council made the decision to remain with the current employee benefits consultant for employee benefits.
PDCM Insurance, Waterloo, will remain the agent of record for the renewal year beginning July 1, 2021.
A request for proposal (RFP) had been sent to local agents in March after the council had been approached by a local agency for the opportunity to serve as the city’s agent.
“We truly want to keep things as local as possible,” Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said at the beginning of the meeting.
He and other council members assured the 20+ city employees present at the meeting, that the current city policy was not going to be changing, just the agent of record.
Tami Stark, council member, stated that having a local agent would allow employees to stop in the office with questions or getting assistance with a claim.
Representatives from each of the three proposals submitted were given a few minutes to speak before a decision was made.
City employees were also provided time to share their thoughts and feelings on the matter.
Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks & Rec Director, told the council that the plan and services currently provided by PDCM should continue.
“We work with Grant (Rothwiler, PDCM Insurance) and these products work great for us,” he said. “As a family that uses the benefits, the current arrangement works well in that I don’t have to worry about the coverages.
“These products work great,” he said.
Police Chief Ted Paxton echoed Boggess’ thoughts. “I’m happy with the plan we have now.”
Understanding that the idea of the RFPs was to look at providing services locally, Ben Parmater, Vinton Police Department, offered another view.
With the current plan being offered by PDCM employees were paying few dollars. “By keeping money in employees pockets, those are funds that are going to be spent local as opposed by keeping the city’s money local by changing to a agency in town,” he stated.
“I’m that guy,” Nate Edwards, council member, said “that wants to sit down face to face and talk with someone.
“But listening to all these comments from our employees, I realize that I was wrong in that thinking,” Edwards stated.
Council member Andrew Elwick agreed with Edwards. “I thought the same thing,” but that the current provider was working well with city employees.
After input from employees, the motion was made to continue having PDCM Insurance act as the city’s agent of record and approved by entire council.
“I appreciate the council having this meeting and allowing us share our thoughts,” Boggess stated at the end of the meeting.