Sports Editor
Amber Pattee only sees the constant improvement. That upward trend continued on Saturday with another winning performance.
The Vinton-Shellsburg girls’ bowling team placed third overall while the boys picked up their second consecutive conference championship at the WaMaC Conference Tournament on Saturday. The girls shot more than 300 pins above their season average, led by sophomore Anna Becker’s third-place 428 series. Christina Harrelson wasn’t far behind, shooting a 411 to earn fifth in individual play.
“These girls are working really hard, and the scores are definitely showing,” Pattee said in an email.
On the boys’ side, Ayden Bearbower shot a whopping 462 series while the team shot 100 pins above its season average.
“Not really sure what to say about these guys other than to reiterate that they have so much fun and are great kids to be around each day,” Pattee said. “All of these boys amaze me with the scores they are shooting.”
The two teams will compete this morning at 8:30 at Lancer Lanes in Cedar Rapids for a spot in the state tournament.
“These kids are so fun to watch and coach, and I am honored to continue to watch them grow,” Pattee said. “I could not be more proud of these kids.”
Full scores:
Jozee White: 111 100 211
Anna Becker: 225 203 428
Jordan Pattee: 164 139 303
Chloe Tharp: 114 184 298
Jenna Pattee: 194 184 378
Christina Harrelson: 210 201 411
Riley Richart: 237 203 440
Ayden Bearbower: 258 204 462
Cameron Karr: 193 161 354
Payton Haefner: 183 171 354
Ryan Schoettmer: 218 193 411
Cyrus Elwick: 221 234 455