Hunt & Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, today released an audit report on Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District in Vinton, Iowa.
The District's revenues totaled $23,959,019 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a .9 percent decrease from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totaled $23,093,514, a 4.1 percent increase from the prior year.
The auditor reported three findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. The findings address issues such as one disbursement not meeting the definition of public purpose. The District was provided with recommendations to address the findings.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary's office and on the Auditor of State's web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.