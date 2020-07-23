Rob Levis, left, Vinton Shellsburg Community School board president, and Eileen Schmidt, VS Farm to School program director, hold a certificate designating the Iowa school district as one of 7000 across the country as a recipient of a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The pair are flanked by board members (l to r) Sue Gates, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Becky Williams, Mike TImmerman, Tom Burke and Jake Fish.