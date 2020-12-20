On Thursday, December 10th, the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter prepared their annual fruit sale products for distribution. The chapter's busy day included unloading fruit, meats, nuts and cheese that came from Fareway, Minntex and Kramer’s. Throughout the day, the FFA members sorted and quality checked all of the items. Members also gathered the prepared items to put together orders made by the Vinton-Shellsburg community. After the school day concluded, members delivered products to those who ordered from the chapter. The profits from this fundraiser will be used by the chapter for various learning activities and events. Overall, this year's fruit sales were a huge success for the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Chapter. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the community members that supported our students through this fundraiser!
Vinton-Shellsburg FFA Fruit Sales
- Annabelle Newton VS FFA Co-Reporter
