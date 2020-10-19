VINTON – Planning for the future. A tradition continued last week when the current officers of the Vinton Shellsburg FFA chapter met with members of the Vinton Shellsburg school board last week.
Each fall, the chapter’s leadership team presents the years, goals and scheduled activities to the board.
In the past, the October meeting would be the chapter would submit a request to travel to the National FFA Convention. “This year, however, that will be held virtually,” Emma Wiley, chapter president, told the board. Chapter members will have the opportunity to watch different presentations online, “and out of school members are also be invited to view with they wish.”
The chapter will receive an award for being one of the top 5% percent in the nation. There will also be two members that are receiving their American Farmer degree.
Board members asked what steps the chapter needed to take to receive the recognition.
“There is a 32 page application that needs to be filed out and submitted,” Louise Fleming, chapter advisor, explained to the board. However, to even be eligible a chapter needs to be in the top 10 percent of its state.
The VS Chapter currently has 117 in school members and 109 alumni members. Members participate in a number of events during the school year. The calendar of events was provided to board members, which includes the annual fruit sales and chapter pork barbecue this fall, along with the labor auction and the end of the year banquet next spring.
While some of the officers agreed that the fruit sale was one of their favorite events, because it allowed members to get out and visit with the public. This year, members are hoping to do more of the customer interaction virtually in order to social distance.
The school district has had a FFA chapter for 91 years and “Eric Henkle and Grant Ries, this year’s American Farmer recipients, will be the 34th and 35th member to earn that degree,” Fleming shared with the board.
Mike Timmerman, board member, asked what percent of the members were leaving on in the rural area of the district. “We actually have about 2% of our members,“ Fleming told the board. Along with the traditional agriculture items, there is more emphasis spent around leadership skills and the business side.
While the guideline of social distancing has changed the look of the normal calendar of the events, the leadership team has been working to make sure the members are involved.
“I missed not being able to go to the end of the year banquet,” Sue Gates, VS board member, said “to hear about all your accomplishments. All your hard work makes us here in the district very proud.”
Rob Levis, VS board president, echoed that sentiment. “We appreciate all of you stepping into the leadership role and taking on these responsibilities.”
The officers were invited to come back at the end of the school year and provide an update