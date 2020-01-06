Our 2019 Vinton-Shellsburg girls golf team finished a strong academic year and was awarded an Excellence in Academic Achievement by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association. This team with 14 members achieved a G.P.A. of 3.752. An award is presented to teams who achieve a 3.6 or better GPA in classroom work while actively participating in interscholastic athletics. These current students and recent graduates of Vinton-Shellsburg exemplify the excellence achieved by the young people of today and the future of tomorrow.
Davia Herger, Lillie Lamont, Carli Lang, Jordan Pattee, Kaylee Sorum, Christina Harrelson, Abbye Hendryx, Lauren Murray, Zena Aragon, Natalie Armstrong, Carly Bendull, Morgan Lang, Morgan Reeves, Ali Smith.
Four also were recognized as 2019 Academic All-Conference: Would Davia Herger, Carli Lang, Lillie Lamont and Jordan Pattee please step out. To be recognized as All Conference Academic, she must be a junior or senior and have a 3.5 GPA or better. Congratulations to Davia, Carli, Lillie and Jordan.
Earning 2019 All Conference honors at the WaMaC Super Meet last spring were:
Lillie Lamont, first-team and WaMaC Conference Individual Champion. This is Lillie’s third year to be an All-Conference honoree.
Carli Lang, second team All Conference.
Abbye Hendryx, Special Recognition.
In addition to being the conference champion, Lillie Lamont was also one of four named to the North Central All-District Class 3A Team by the Iowa Girls High School Golf Coaches Association.
We congratulate all of these young ladies on a successful year at the golf course and in the classroom!