Kyle Koeppen gets the question a lot. What’s it like to start your first year as a superintendent during this particular year?
“In all honesty, I don’t know any better,” Koeppen laughed. “I’m hoping everything is a little easier next year because I can only compare it to this year.”
Koeppen arrived at Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District in July as longtime superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock retired after 11 years leading the district. From the first day on campus, Koeppen and the leadership team consisting of building principals had the tall order of figuring out how to safely welcome students and staff back to the building in August, five months after COVID-19 shut down schools across the entire country.
“First and foremost, safety was in mind with every decision we explored,” Koeppen said. “We talked about a lot of different learning methods, mitigation measures and how everyone was involved. Some ideas got thrown out the window because we came back to safety each time.”
One positive gained over the summer was the ability to collaborate. Vinton-Shellsburg spoke with administration from neighboring schools to bounce ideas and see what other school districts were planning on implementing. The school district had a major priority on their minds with each conversation and brainstorming session they held: return to face-to-face learning.
“We were all looking at what was feasible and had so many ideas on the table,” Koeppen said. “Meanwhile, our teachers did learning sessions over the summer with Grant Wood, our area education agency, on how to communicate better, how to do things remotely if needed and how to use technology better with teaching.”
The leadership team walked through the buildings with Benton County Public health to generate ideas of how social distancing could be maintained and how traffic flow could be reduced between classes.
“Our focus as a leadership team was on what requirements we need to have, what mitigation strategies are we going to work and what our schedules for students would look like,” Matt Kingsbury, high school principal said. “We determined in late July that one big thing we could do at the high school was move from a traditional eight-period schedule to block scheduling. The rationale was less passing time, longer periods and more intervention time to allow students to work with teachers.”
Like an overwhelming majority of Iowa schools, Vinton-Shellsburg chose to require face masks for all students and staff. The high school expanded their lunch room to allow more space and extended lunch time by four minutes. Students were allowed to eat outside, weather permitting. If a student was tested positive for COVID-19, they quarantined at home and took classes online through the school.
“A lot of communication goes into that between the teacher, the family and myself,” Kingsbury said. “I think it helped us going to required learning last spring when we couldn’t be in school. Everyone learned from that experience. The kids know how work assignments are posted. The virtual pieces we’ve implemented keeps everyone in communication and engaged with class when they can’t physically be there.”
The district had its difficulties over the past year as to be expected. A class at Tiflord Elementary had to be quarantined multiple times this school year, but were the only such class in the entire district which had to. The high school basketball team had to quarantine before winter break. VS Middle School also faced its winter troubles when girls basketball and wrestling had to take a three-week break due to positive cases.
“We were able to come back and keep these seasons going because students and parents have been really good about wearing masks,” Shelly Petersen, Middle School Principal said. “we’re trying to keep everything as normal as possible in a unique year. Instead of assemblies, we recognize achievement through what we call ‘Zoom-emblies. Teachers on each floor present students with academic certificates and it’s shown through the whole school.”
Zoom, a video conferencing app, has made its way into the high school as well to recognize academic achievement, make announcements and engage with the student population.
“Prior to COVID, we maybe had three assemblies a year,” Kingsbury said. “Now we do the Zoom assemblies at least two times a month. We are communicating more with kids now than ever before. We can recognize kids for GPA, attendance and special events. I can definitely see these assemblies continuing beyond this school year.”
Guidelines have changed throughout the school year to better address the spikes and slumps of the virus. According to Koeppen, there are currently no students in quarantine and positive cases have dropped dramatically in Benton County since a major spike in late November.
“I do think our community has done a good job in being cautious,” Koeppen said. “If their child is sick and has symptoms, they are keeping them home. I know that’s hard, especially with people going back to work and traveling. Our students are doing amazing with masking. We’re proud of how they’ve done over the school year.”
“I think many people have settled in with the routine,” Petersen said. “We’ve established habits during that school day with their masks and hygiene. Our middle school staff has been extraordinary at making sure that students are doing things the right way. Kids here at Vinton-Shellsburg are very lucky to be here because of the staff they have.”
Another tool for success has been allowing each high school student a laptop to use in the classroom or check out for use at home. This 1:1 rule for devices was implemented eight years ago.
“We’ve made some adjustments to allow kids to take their devices home along with a hotspot for individuals who don’t have the best internet service at home,” Kingsbury said. “This is especially important for students who are quarantining at home.”
As the school year approaches its end and the year goes into summer, the leadership team will continue to evaluate what’s next for Vinton-Shellsburg. A common question Koeppen gets is when masks will no longer be required. Rules regarding quarantining have “evolved” through the school year and Koeppen will be watching to see how they change over the next several months.
“Right now, the rule is if you have your mask on around someone who had to quarantine and they also were wearing a mask, you don’t have to quarantine,” Koeppen said. “Once that rule changes we will make changes with our guidance.”
Mask fatigue is a real thing. Students and staff alike are ready to ditch the masks. But Koeppen praised the school district’s students and faculty for sticking with the policy and taking on creative solutions, all while the districts stayed in session through the school year.
“I think it goes back to the school board and putting that expectation in place from the beginning,” Koeppen said. “We’ve made changes over the course of the year. Everything is fluid. We are definitely in a better position now than we were in August and give our kids a lot of credit for that. Our community has done a good job in supporting us despite challenges in their lives. We appreciate everyone’s effort.”