Sports Editor
With each passing moment, the north side of the gym at Center Point-Urbana High School grew more rowdy while the south side accepted reality. With Vinton-Shellsburg’s Brady Ortner up by four points over West Delaware’s Evan Woods and with a dominant position on his opponent, all Ortner had to do was wait out the clock.
As the final whistle blew, Ortner leapt to his feet and pumped his arms in victory. He may as well have had a one-way ticket to Des Moines in his clenched fists.
Ortner remains the lone Viking wrestler with matches left in the season after his 2-0 showing at the district wrestling meet on Saturday. He’ll begin his journey at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday as the Class 2A wrestlers begin their matchups at 1:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Ortner (41-6) will go against Grinnell senior Brock Beck (41-2). As a sophomore, Ortner enters the Class 2A 126-pound competition as the third-youngest wrestler.