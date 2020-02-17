The Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District is pleased to announce that a contract for Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg has been offered to Mr. Kyle Koeppen.
Mr. Koeppen is currently serving as the Principal at Prairie Point Middle School and 9th Grade Academy, Cedar Rapids, IA. He has worked at Prairie Creek as Principal since 2016. Previous positions have included Elementary Principal, Associate Principal, Technology Director, Activity Director, Teacher, and Coach. A native of Marion, IA, Mr. Koeppen holds a Bachelors of Science in Education from Cornell College and a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from the University of South Dakota. Kyle and his wife Chelsea have four sons, Colt, Cael, Clay, and Cruz. They are excited to be joining the Vinton-Shellsburg family.
There were 27 applicants for the position. The board interviewed 6 semi-finalists for the position on February 1st before narrowing the field to three finalists. Finalist interviews on the 6th, 10th and 11th of February included stakeholder panels who met with each finalist and provided input to the board. The Vinton-Shellsburg Board of Directors unanimously approved the hiring of Mr. Koeppen and are thrilled to have a leader of his ability joining our District. He will bring innovation, passion, energy and a track record of educational excellence to the position. Mr. Koeppen will assume the duties of Superintendent beginning July 1st.
McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. served as consultants in the search process.
To learn more about the Vinton-Shellsburg Community School district, please visit www.vscsd.org. Additional information about how the selection process for the superintendent was conducted can be found on the school website.