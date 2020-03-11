Make plans to come and enjoy “Timeless,” the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School Choirs and Show Choir much anticipated annual performance on Tuesday, March 17 at 7:00 pm in the high school auditorium.
The sixth, seventh and eighth grade choirs will share a variety of classic and inspirational songs spanning recent decades: “Walk Through Life,” “Yesterday,”, “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “Hallelujah” and “A Million Dreams.” The VSMS 2020 Show Choir will sing and dance their way through a medley of 60’s tunes: “Hey, Jude,”, “Spinning Wheel,”, “Respect,”, “I Feel Good,” and “Sound of Silence.” Rounding out the program are featured soloists and small ensembles singing “Only Hope,” “One Moment in Time,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “I Hope You Dance” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” Several Moms will be make a cameo appearance joining their eighth grade daughters on stage for “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now” from the musical “Hairspray.”
The show is directed by Mrs. Lois Martin with assistant director Ms. Michala Martin and accompanist Mrs. April Ahrenholz. Ms. Joan Cooling of the Cooling Dance Center has shared her time and talents choreographing the show choir numbers. Student assistants include eighth grader Carmen Henkle and seventh grader Addy Chvala. Several other choir students have taken on leadership roles in the planning and preparations of the show. Director Lois Martin commented, “This show has student hand and heart prints all over it. I couldn’t be more proud of the students’ generous spirits and how beautifully they support each other while singing and working together.”
The public is invited to attend this concert. The auditorium will open for seating at 6:20 pm. A freewill ticket donation will be accepted at the door to help offset the expenses of this show. Donations will also be accepted to support middle school student Brennan Still and his family.
We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, March 17 for a "Timeless" evening of song.