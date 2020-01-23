Despite the crazy weather this past weekend, Vinton-Shellsburg 5th Grade LEGO League team, Purple Sea Monkeys Eating Scotcheroos, WON a Judges Award at the State LEGO League competition! Viking Nation is extremely proud of these kids and their coach Alissa Mann. Their positive attitude and teamwork really made them stand out in the crowd.
Our Vinton-Shellsburg community is also incredibly proud of all of the hard work that the our other 5th grade team, Brainy Bunch, accomplished this season as well. They were also state qualifiers but were unable to attend.