Vinton-Shellsburg welcomes Individual District Speech to the high school

Vinton-Shellsburg High School will be one of several sites across the state on Saturday hosting Individual Speech for Districts, the first round of the individual speech season.
“We’ve hosted contests a lot of times,” Le Cox, V-S speech instructor said. “Actually the last four times we hosted it was the state competition. Districts are a lot smaller. It is a quarter of the quarter of the state. So 1/4 of the SE corner of the state.
According to Cox, 22 area schools will be attending with about 450 entries in 12 Centers located throughout the high school building. Performances will begin at 8 a.m. and wrap up around 5:00 p.m. Individual speech categories range from acting to improvisation to poetry to storytelling. The events are open to the public.
“There are a lot of different things to watch,” Cox said. “We volunteer to host. We use it as our money maker. That way we don’t have to raise money by selling stuff. Plus we also don’t have to travel anywhere.”
As for V-S speech itself, the program does not draw as many students out for individual speech as they do large group. But Cox believes those who go out for individual speech have “really worked hard” to prepare their piece.
“They really have to be self-motivated because it is all up to them,” Cox said. “Some kids really like that. But it is intimidating because they are on all by themselves.”
Benton County schools listed as participating in Saturday’s contest in Vinton include Belle Plaine and Benton Community. Center Point-Urbana will travel to Central City and Union to Maquoketa for their assigned contests. Results from all five schools will be published as soon as available.
The listed schools will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg High School for Individual Speech on Saturday. Ninth grade students are judged separately from other grades. Information taken from ihssa.org. Baxter, Belle Plaine, Benton Community, BGM, Brooklyn, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 9th, Cedar Rapids Metro, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Prairie 9th, Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Cedar Rapids Xavier 9th, Clear Creek-Amana, Clear Creek Amana 9th, Colfax-Mingo, Colfax-Mingo 9th, East Marshall, LeGrand, GMG, Garwin, GMG 9th, Grinnell-Newburg, Grinnell-Newburg 9th, HLV, Victor, Iowa Valley, Iowa Valley 9th, Marshalltown 9th, Marshalltown, Meskwaki Settlement School, North Tama, South Tama, South Tama 9th, Vinton-Shellsburg, Vinton-Shellsburg 9th.