VINTON - With successful results from a block grant program from the East Iowa Housing Trust Fund earlier this year, the City of Vinton has been approached about participating in a second one.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained during last week's council meeting. He shared that he had received a call from Tracy Achenbach that there were funds available from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that could be utilized for down payment assistance. "With this particular grant there would not be a need for matching funds from the City of Vinton," Ward stated. "Also, with this program this would not be limited to just the new subdivision and can be used through out the entire community."
"This is a new pile of money," Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said during the meeting. "We need to take advantage of this offer."
The program that the City participated in earlier in the year was solely funding for homes in the Anderson Estates subdivision. The program matched funds from the city to those from the Housing Trust.
As far as cost, Ward explained that the City would be responsible for the cost of a publication for a public hearing notice in the newspaper. "If the City of Vinton is awarded the grant, the program and the cost of administering it will be covered by the grant. There would be no effect on property taxes or utility rates if approved," Ward said.
The council approved a motion to set a public hearing for Thursday, June 25, to apply for the CDBG grant.
In other business:
-During Thursday's meeting the was a public hearing for a proposed outdoor trail that would be located along the southern edge of the community.
Matt Boggess, Vinton Parks and Recreation Department Director, shared that with the hearing completed, the VPRD would now be able to go out bids on the project.
"The architects with Shive Hattery believe that the project will take approximately four to five months to complete," Boggess stated. The project should be completed by fall of 2021.
Funding for the project is part of the sale of General Obligation bonds planned for later in this summer. "We will be looking for bids for the project later this summer.
"Potentially work could get started yet this year," Boggess said.
- Librarian Virginia Holsten was presented at the meeting and introduced Janette McMahon to the council. Holsten is retiring and her final day at the library will be June 23.
McMahon has been hired as the librarian to fill the position.
"We will be holding a walk through reception the 23rd at the library," McMahon the council. "The reception will be held from 11 to 2."
The council also approved the appointment of Cara Martin and John Frazier to vacancies on the library board.