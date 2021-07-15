1st Flight
1st Place 31 Kingsbury Galpin
2nd Place 31 Schmedeke
3rd Place 32 Lindauer Meyer
4th Place 33 Staker Stuelken
5th Place 33 Pochobradsky Foth
6th Place 34 Weideman Weideman
2nd Flight
1st Place 34 Struve Davis
2nd Place 34 Glew Smith
3rd Place 35 Montgomery Hodgson
4th Place 35 Stueck Stueck
5th Place 35 Amato Van Duesen
6th Place 36 Mann Mann
3rd Flight
1st Place 36 Caspers Koenigsfeld
2nd Place 36 Peterson Fye
3rd Place 36 Dietsch Reifenstahl
4th Place 36 Caspers Caspers
5th Place 36 Elwick Herger
6th Place 36 Kalous Kalous
4th Flight
1st Place 36 Elwick Elwick
2nd Place 37 Berry Elwick
3rd Place 37 Garwood Scott
4th Place 37 Garwood Whitson
5th Place 37 Vermedahl Vermedahl
6th Place 38 Lee Lee
5th Flight
1st Place 38 Schminke Schminke
2nd Place 38 Lyons Lyons
3rd Place 41 Staab Hessenius
4th Place 43 Staab Staab
5th Place 44 Jorgensen Jorgensen
6th Place 46 Hesson Kruckenburg