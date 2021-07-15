Golf tournament

Tom Lindauer makes a few announcement before the start of the annual Vinton Unlimited Golf Tournament on July 9 at the Vinton Country Club. The tournament was cut short due to weather.

 photo by Mona Garwood/general maanager

1st Flight

1st Place 31 Kingsbury Galpin

2nd Place 31 Schmedeke

3rd Place 32 Lindauer Meyer

4th Place 33 Staker Stuelken

5th Place 33 Pochobradsky Foth

6th Place 34 Weideman Weideman

2nd Flight

1st Place 34 Struve Davis

2nd Place 34 Glew Smith

3rd Place 35 Montgomery Hodgson

4th Place 35 Stueck Stueck

5th Place 35 Amato Van Duesen

6th Place 36 Mann Mann

3rd Flight

1st Place 36 Caspers Koenigsfeld

2nd Place 36 Peterson Fye

3rd Place 36 Dietsch Reifenstahl

4th Place 36 Caspers Caspers

5th Place 36 Elwick Herger

6th Place 36 Kalous Kalous

4th Flight

1st Place 36 Elwick Elwick

2nd Place 37 Berry Elwick

3rd Place 37 Garwood Scott

4th Place 37 Garwood Whitson

5th Place 37 Vermedahl Vermedahl

6th Place 38 Lee Lee

5th Flight

1st Place 38 Schminke Schminke

2nd Place 38 Lyons Lyons

3rd Place 41 Staab Hessenius

4th Place 43 Staab Staab

5th Place 44 Jorgensen Jorgensen

6th Place 46 Hesson Kruckenburg