2020 may be a year we are happy to see fading in our review mirror, but with the help of Vinton Unlimited and several local businesses, 2020 is going out on a good note! Vinton Unlimited’s Holiday Lights Punch Card promotion has been in full swing since the end of November. Shoppers have been able to turn in punch cards for every $100 they’ve spent at participating local businesses to be entered into weekly drawings, accumulating into one final Grand Prize!
The holiday season was kicked off by the first weekly winner, Laurie Hyland. That followed weekly through the end of December with winners Toodie Hunt, Pam Greenly, Leah Birker, and Deb Cummings. Now that the weekly winners have been drawn, all the collected punch cards since the start of the holiday season were combined into one large pot for the drawing of 2020’s Holiday Lights Punch Card Grand Prize winner! The result of that Grand Prize drawing was local resident, Linda Wallace!
Linda didn’t let last night’s snowstorm stop her from claiming her prize! Bundled up she arrived at Vinton Unlimited’s office this morning. Her grand prize is valued at $500 worth of combined gifts from local businesses and Vinton Unlimited. Businesses that contributed to the Grand Prize included: Arnold’s Motor, Benton County Historical Society, Cameron’s Clothing, Flower’s by Nature’s Corner, Henkle Creek Mercantile, McDowell’s, Michael & Dowd’s, The Niche, Viking Sewing Center, and Vinton Unlimited.
The Holiday Lights Punch Card promotion encourages residents to shop local and support the community. Calculating from this promotion alone, Vinton was able to keep almost $175,000 here in our community just in the last month! Thank you, Vinton, for showing you care and shopping local! Let’s keep Vinton strong!