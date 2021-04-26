Brecht and Vikings

High school football schedules for the 2021-22 seasons were unveiled on Monday morning as the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) moves into its first year with seven classes this fall.

Vinton-Shellsburg (Class 3A, District 4)

August 27 vs Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 3 @ Oelwein

Sept. 10 @ Columbus Catholic

Sept. 17 vs Independence

Sept. 24 @ Maquoketa

Oct. 1 vs Benton

Oct. 8 vs Central DeWitt

Oct. 15 @ Davenport Assumption

Oct. 22 @ Mt. Vernon

Benton Community (Class 3A, District 4)

August 27 vs Grinnell

Sept. 3 @ Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 10 Marion

Sept. 17 @ South Tama

Sept. 24 vs Mt. Vernon

Oct. 1 @ Vinton-Shellsburg

Oct. 8 vs Davenport Assumption

Oct. 15 @ Maquoketa

Oct. 22 vs Central DeWitt

Center Point-Urbana (Class 3A, District 3)

August 27 @ Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 3 vs Benton

Sept. 10 @ Union

Sept. 17 @ Mt. Vernon

Sept. 24 vs West Delaware

Oct. 1 @ Charles City

Oct. 8 vs South Tama

Oct. 15 @ Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Oct. 22 vs Independence

Union (Class 2A,District 4)

August 27 @ Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 3 vs Denver

Sept. 10 vs Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 17 @ Dubuque Wahlert

Sept. 24 vs Jesup

Oct. 1 @ Oelwein

Oct. 8 vs North Fayette Valley

Oct. 15 @ Waukon

The postseason will look different between the two classifications assigned to schools in the Vinton Newspapers coverage area. Class 2A will have 32 teams qualify for the playoffs, taking the top four teams in the eight districts. If a 2A program does not qualify for the postseason, the team is allowed to play a ninth regular season game with an opponent who has also not qualified for the postseason. In Class 3A, 16 teams will qualify for the playoffs, taking the top two teams in the six districts and taking four teams at-large based on an RPI system.

A seven classification system was approved by the IHSAA Board of Control in January to “to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes” according to a release from the association.

