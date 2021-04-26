High school football schedules for the 2021-22 seasons were unveiled on Monday morning as the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) moves into its first year with seven classes this fall.
Vinton-Shellsburg (Class 3A, District 4)
August 27 vs Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 3 @ Oelwein
Sept. 10 @ Columbus Catholic
Sept. 17 vs Independence
Sept. 24 @ Maquoketa
Oct. 1 vs Benton
Oct. 8 vs Central DeWitt
Oct. 15 @ Davenport Assumption
Oct. 22 @ Mt. Vernon
Benton Community (Class 3A, District 4)
August 27 vs Grinnell
Sept. 3 @ Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 10 Marion
Sept. 17 @ South Tama
Sept. 24 vs Mt. Vernon
Oct. 1 @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Oct. 8 vs Davenport Assumption
Oct. 15 @ Maquoketa
Oct. 22 vs Central DeWitt
Center Point-Urbana (Class 3A, District 3)
August 27 @ Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 3 vs Benton
Sept. 10 @ Union
Sept. 17 @ Mt. Vernon
Sept. 24 vs West Delaware
Oct. 1 @ Charles City
Oct. 8 vs South Tama
Oct. 15 @ Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 22 vs Independence
Union (Class 2A,District 4)
August 27 @ Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 3 vs Denver
Sept. 10 vs Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 17 @ Dubuque Wahlert
Sept. 24 vs Jesup
Oct. 1 @ Oelwein
Oct. 8 vs North Fayette Valley
Oct. 15 @ Waukon
The postseason will look different between the two classifications assigned to schools in the Vinton Newspapers coverage area. Class 2A will have 32 teams qualify for the playoffs, taking the top four teams in the eight districts. If a 2A program does not qualify for the postseason, the team is allowed to play a ninth regular season game with an opponent who has also not qualified for the postseason. In Class 3A, 16 teams will qualify for the playoffs, taking the top two teams in the six districts and taking four teams at-large based on an RPI system.
A seven classification system was approved by the IHSAA Board of Control in January to “to reduce the disparity in enrollment in the IHSAA’s largest class of football, and to increase the number of participating teams and student-athletes in the postseason across all classes” according to a release from the association.