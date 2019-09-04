Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VINTON – Each Thursday night, vendors and citizens gather for the farmer’s market for fresh produce, pies, breads, crafts and a tasty dinner. The market will continue at the Vinton Railroad Depot through September. Here’s a look.

