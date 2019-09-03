VINTON – A woman charged following an early morning stabbing on Aug. 23 now faces additional allegation as the result of a search warrant served at 604 F Ave., that same day.
Misty Marie Meister, 40, Vinton, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 28 with of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Possession of marajuana and methamphetamine are both Class D Felonies. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a simple misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a call at 3:55 a.m. on Aug. 23, the Vinton Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 604 F Ave., in Vinton. While responding, an officer was flagged down at W. 5th Street and C Avenue by a male subject who had sustained lacerations on his left arm and left hand from a subject with a knife at 604 F Avenue. This subject was transported to Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton by North Benton Ambulance.
As other officers arrived at 604 F Avenue, they encountered two subjects there who had been involved in the confrontation with the victim. As a result of this investigation, the following subjects were arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail on the listed charges;
Meister, — Interference With Official Acts (Simple Misdemeanor), section 708.1 / 708.2(6) of the Code of Iowa
- Criminal Mischief (Simple Misdemeanor),
2. Wayne Gary Kaplan, age 46, of Shellsburg.
- Assault While Using or Displaying a Dangerous Weapon (Aggravated Misdemeanor),
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana, 2nd offense (Serious Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Simple Misdemeanor),
The victim was treated and released from the hospital. This investigation is still ongoing and additional information will follow as it becomes available.
The Vinton Police Department was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and North Benton Ambulance.
An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.