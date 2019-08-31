VINTON – Every Benton County American Legion Post will be represented Sept. 20 when a Blairstown soldier killed on Thanksgiving Day during World War II is finally laid to rest in his hometown.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that Army Pvt. Laurel W. Ebert, 27, of Blairstown, Iowa, was accounted for on July 1, 2019. His identification was announced Monday, Aug. 26.
Ebert will be buried in the Blairstown Cemetery on Sept. 20. Plans are being finalized but the ceremony will include a flyover and 21-gun salute. During the monthly Benton County American Legion Post meeting, it was learned that someone from each of the county’s 12 American Legion city posts would attend the funeral. The county post is the 13th in Benton County.
According to a release from the DPAA, On Nov. 26, 1942, Ebert was a member of Company I, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, serving as part of a nine-person patrol to find and silence an enemy machine gun position somewhere west of the Sanananda Track in the Cape Killerton area of the Australian Territory of Papua (present-day Papua New Guinea.) Six members of the patrol, including Ebert, failed to return following the mission. He was subsequently listed as missing in action.
On Jan. 15, 1943, the remains of an unidentified American Soldier were interred at the U.S. Temporary Cemetery Sanananda #3. In March 1945, the remains were moved to U.S. Armed Forces Cemetery Finschhafen #2 where they were designated “Unknown X-44.”
In 1947, the American Graves Registration service exhumed approximately 11,000 sets of remains, including X-44, which was redesignated as X-3127, and sent to the Central Identification Point at the Manila Mausoleum in the Philippines. X-3127 could not be identified and was interred at Fort McKinley (now the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial.)
In May 2017, Unknown X-3127 (X-44) was disinterred, and the remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory for analysis.
To identify Ebert’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.
Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,674 service members still unaccounted for from World War II, of which approximately 30,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable. Ebert’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, an American Battle Monuments Commission site along with the others missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.