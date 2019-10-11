VINTON – Audra Piotti graduated from college in 2005 with a degree in applied economics and no desire to do anything with it. Then she learned about AmeriCorps from a friend and it led ultimately to a husband and a life on the prairies of Iowa.
“I remember her talking about it being the hardest year of her life and the greatest,” said Piotti, who now works for AmeriCorps in Vinton. “I thought why not.”
After Piotti was accepted and was sent to the NCCC Campus in Charleston, S.C., where she was placed on a team with 10 other people. They served in various roles and in several communities. They helped evacuate communities prior to hurricanes.
Most AmeriCorps volunteers are in the mid-20s, said Piotti, but she has seen some as old as 60 and as young as 18.
Seven and a half years ago, AmeriCorps was working with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on a larger scale than teams serving with projects. AmeriCorps still works with FEMA but through another campus. Doing so can open opportunities to be hired full-time by FEMA.
Fiotti called the North Central Region based in Vinton “surf-and-turf” because it serves the Midwest and up to the state of Maine.
AmeriCorps had been involved in many projects in Benton County. Among them is helping the Vinton Park and Recreation Department develop a parcel of 50 acres of timberland in the city into an expansive trail system. This includes mountain biking and hiking trials, primitive campsites, and river access.
Following flash flooding along the Cedar River in September of 2016 AmeriCorps NCCC team aided with post flood recovery efforts.It has also been involved with home renovation in conjunction with the Habitat for Humanity.