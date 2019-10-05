IOWA CITY, Iowa – An AmeriCorps NCCC (National Civilian Community Corps) team is serving with Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity (IVHFH) from Sept. 27 to Oct. 16. The team is assisting with constructing new homes, specifically the sponsor’s Hills Build house.
The AmeriCorps NCCC team of 9 from the North Central Region campus in Vinton, Iowa is working at IVHFH sites. Tasks include landscaping, framing, window and floor installation, hanging drywall and painting. The team may also be working at the local ReStore.
Through their service, AmeriCorps NCCC members are helping to mitigate housing costs for low-income residents of the Iowa City area, which reports the highest housing and housing-associated costs in Iowa. The team is doing this by increasing the supply of homes not part of the for-profit private housing market. Providing these homes as market options improves the quality of life for the 76 percent of Johnson County households that are housing cost-burdened.
“Having recently graduated from a college town, I was witness to many low-income families struggling to make ends meet due to the high living costs that come with living so close to a university. Working with HFH is exciting as we will be able to tackle this issue head on,” said AmeriCorps NCCC member Vanessa Reina.
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1992 to serve low income residents of four Iowa counties and has supported more than 150 families in this capacity. IVHFH has four main programs that focus on increasing access to homeownership, improving accessibility of homes, providing used home goods at their ReStore and improving housing abroad.
AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) and its FEMA Corps unit engages up to 2,800 young Americans in a full-time, 10-month commitment to service each year. AmeriCorps NCCC members address critical needs related to natural and other disasters, infrastructure improvement, environmental stewardship and conservation, and urban and rural development; FEMA Corps members are solely dedicated to disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery work. The programs are administered by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). CNCS is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation’s volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.