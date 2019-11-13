VINTON –Ryan Anderson is the new Assistant Director of the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department. Before being appointed to this position in October, Ryan worked for the Department of Natural Resources at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, IA. Prior to this, Ryan was a student at the University of Northern Iowa where he majored in Leisure, Youth, and Human Services while maintaining employment.
In his free time, Ryan enjoys spending time with his fiancé Rachel. He also enjoys spending time outdoors in nature, with family and friends, having bonfires, playing with his cat Sylvester, listening to music, and conducting home landscape projects.