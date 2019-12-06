VINTON – Calling all angels. The Vinton Angel Tree program needs your help.
The calendar has caused a bit of a problem with Thanksgiving falling a week later on the calendar, which means there’s one less week for all of the magic to happen.
Less time to raise money and other toys. Less time to get everything done.
There was not even a suitable place to use as a distribution center. They were either not available or the size was insufficient.
Parker has it narrowed down to one of three houses which have pros and cons because of ease of parking, access to the property.
Christmas tags were placed on the trees at US Bank and Farmer’s Bank and Trust.
From the families requesting gifts Parker said the demand seems to be greater than in previous years.
Angel Tree started under the umbrella of HACAP, but ultimately came under the leadership of Harvest 360 Church. The ministry began giving away food and clothing through the old American Legion Hall before it burned. Harvest 360 has operated the charity since the Legion fire.