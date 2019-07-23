DES MOINES – The Iowa Department for the Blind will be hosting a series of three Community Forums in Des Moines (held on July 17), Iowa City, and Sioux City. Check out the schedule below for dates and locations.
At these forums, rather than speaking at people as tends to happen in a more traditional town hall format, the department will be using the Community Café/World Café Method. This method encourages conversation and of collaborative dialogue around questions that matter in service to real work. The department want people’s ideas on what to do and create in different parts of the library.
Each table will have a staff member to record what people say, but the key is that people engage with one another and build on each other’s ideas. The general topics we are going to ask about are: services to adults and older adults, how to best use our youth space, what would make our college and career commons most useful to job seekers, and how we can engage and sustain our new Youth Advisory Committee. We hope that you can join us for one of these events and help guide our growth and make positive changes that will improve our services for years to come.
Saturday, July 27, 2019
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Iowa City Public Library (Meeting Room D)
123 South Linn Street
Iowa City, IA 52240
Saturday, August 3, 2019
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Morningside Branch Library (Garretson Room)
4005 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City, IA 51101