VINTON — Joy Beth Whitson, Certified Nursing Assistant at Virginia Gay Nursing & Rehab, was awarded the Dr. Tony Anthony Scholarship on Wednesday, August 14. Presenting the $500 award was Dottie Anderson and Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation Director, Robin Martin.
The Anthony Scholarship is possible because of a donation from the Anthony Family in gratitude for the care Dr. Anthony received while he was a resident of Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab. The scholarship is awarded annually to a Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab employee who is continuing their professional health care education.
Joy is pursuing an Associate Degree in Nursing at Kirkwood Community College. Her future aspirations include becoming a nurse practitioner.
“Using the knowledge, I have gained throughout college will help make me the best nurse possible. As a C.N.A. I have increased my understanding of treating patients and their family members with the best care and attending their needs. I know how important it is to have a good nurse in all medical situations,” says Whitson.
Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation know it is essential to retain excellent staff and provide opportunities for professional development. Applying for the Anthony Scholarship is just one of several benefits available to health care professionals who choose VGH for their career. “Our scholarship program is an investment in our employees and an investment in keeping quality health care located conveniently in our community,” says Robin Martin.
Additional information on the scholarship programs available through Virginia Gay Hospital and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation accessible at www.myvghfoundation.org/scholarships