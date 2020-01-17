All area events scheduled for tonight have been postponed due to expected inclimate weather.
The boys’ basketball game between Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana, originally set to be played tonight in Vinton, has been rescheduled for this Thursday the 23rd. The girls’ game between the two schools does not, as of yet, have a makeup date.
Benton’s girls’ basketball team already rescheduled its matchup with Independence to last night, where the Bobcats took down the Mustangs 52-29. The boys’ game, scheduled for tonight, has no makeup date as of yet.
Both of Union’s basketball games against East Marshall have been push back from tonight to Feb. 3. Each game would’ve taken place at East Marshall tonight, and each will still be played on the road that Monday.
Belle Plaine’s girls’ and boys’ basketball team played last night at Lynnville-Sully in a 56-21 loss for the girls and a 64-46 win for the boys. They were each set to travel to Montezuma tonight, but that has been set back to Saturday with the boys’ game beginning at 2 p.m.
Wrestling meets for Saturday may be affected as well. The tournament at Solon has been delayed to begin at 11 a.m. as of now, though it remains to be seen if the meet continues as planned. Center Point-Urbana is scheduled to participate there. However, according to its WaMaC Conference calendar, Vinton-Shellsburg is no longer planning to attend the meet regardless.
Benton’s appearance at Marion High School is still scheduled to go on as planned, with the tournament set to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The same goes for Union’s 9 a.m. start time at Cascade High School and Belle Plaine’s 10:30 a.m. start at AGWSR.
We will update this story if and when any changes are made in any events.