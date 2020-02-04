Conference tournaments ruled the day over the weekend for area wrestlers with many coming away with valuable prizes.
Union’s Hunter Worthen (126) and Adam Ahrendsen (160) each came away with first-place finishes in the North Iowa Cedar League tournament with seven other Knights earning medals. Lincoln Mehlert (113), Lake Lebahn (132) and Stone Schmitz (152) all came in second in their respective weight classes. Kolten Crawford (120), Lane Hennings (138) and Liam Stone (285) each walked away with a bronze medal while Jon Millard (170) came in fifth.
The WaMaC tournament was a packed field as evidenced by numerous placements from Benton, Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg.
Benton’s Wyatt Bieschke (126), Austin Roos (182) and Brian Delgado (195) all finished in fourth in their divisions.
Center Point-Urbana may have had the most successful day of the three schools with a pair of winners in Keegan Scheeler (132) and Cole Whitehead (113). Adam Hansen (138) came away with a bronze while Collin Hoskins (160) and Dylan Griswold (145) walked out with a fifth- and seventh-place finish, respectively.
As for the Vikings, the tournament came on the heels of their Senior Night back in Vinton. Seniors Lillie Lamont, Payton Haefner, Charlie Dudley, Amelia Birker and Chris King were recognized between matches with flowers and hugs for their families.
“Each senior brings something a little bit different,” Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Brian Sheston said. “Two senior girls who never wrestled before, and I think they had fun. Same thing with Charlie Dudley, he was a basketball player every other year, so he came out and decided to wrestle this year. I just hope that they enjoy their experience. They bring some lightheartedness to the program.”
During Senior Night, the Vikings pulled off a number of impressive victories, including a stunner from Bryce Radeke. The Vinton-Shellsburg junior had maintained a slim lead over Iowa Valley-Marengo’s Pierce Kienitz for the majority of the match until Kienitz earned two points for a late take down to earn the lead. With just under 10 seconds remaining, Radeke and Kienitz reset for one final, frantic joust. With the scrum moving toward the home stands, Radeke pivoted around Kienitz, wrapped his arms around him and dragged him to the floor with two seconds left to secure the dramatic 5-4 decision.
“It’s always a little bit nerve-wracking when they wait to the end,” Sheston said. “But that’s what we trained for. They go 10 or more minutes at one time without stopping, and that’s why we do it, so they don’t get tired. I think we’re normally in better condition, and that’s where it shows, in matches like that.”
Other than the dramatic victory, however, Vinton-Shellsburg still did well. Despite dropping 39-33 to Iowa Valley and 42-36 to Midland, the Vikings came away with five wins against IV-M, with four coming from pins by Brady Ortner, Caleb Rouse, Chris King and Damon Swenson. Ortner and Curtis Erickson earned wins in the second match against Midland. Ortner completed his sweep with a pin over Iowa City Regina’s Sea Nugent while Erickson, Bryce Radeke and Jimmy Mull all also earned wins.
At the conference tournament, that same group performed up to expectations. Swenson (120) earned a third-place finish while Ortner (132) and Mull (145) came away with a silver medal and a sixth-place finish, respectively.
All area teams will be in action this Saturday for the state sectional meets, determining who will move on to district individual competition. Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton and Center Point-Urbana will all be at Williamsburg High School beginning at noon while Union will host its sectional meet.