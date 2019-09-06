SHELLSBURG – An investigation into a house fire that destroyed a house in August continues by the Benton County Sheriff and Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office.
Garrison Reekers, who is investigating for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, said arson has not been ruled out as possible cause.
“Until we figure out otherwise, we are not ruling it out,” said Reeker. “I have not received a final report from the Fire Marshal. They are the true experts in that area.
Fire was reported in the two-story house about 3:50 p.m., on Aug. 22. Two people lived in the house full-time at the time of the fire.