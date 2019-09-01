VINTON - The Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) announced that Jeannette Archer-Simons has been named as the executive director of the community-based nonprofit organization that provides accessible, comprehensive substance use and gambling disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services. ASAC selected Archer-Simons after an extensive search led by members of ASAC’s board of directors.
Archer-Simons brings exceptional skills and experience in nonprofit leadership, fundraising, marketing and communications, strategic planning, and development of collaborative partnerships to ASAC. Her background as an executive director includes working in behavioral and mental health services, shelter and housing for individuals and families, youth programs, and with at-risk youth.
Archer-Simons started her career with the Girl Scouts and worked her way up to serving as CEO/executive director for multiple councils along the East Coast. She held leadership roles at several nonprofit organizations, including a large homeless shelter and housing agency in Connecticut, where she recently served as executive director/CEO for five years. She provided consulting and training services to nonprofits as President of Archer-Simons Consulting Group and has served as interim executive director for multiple non-profit organizations.
Laci Lower, ASAC board president, said “The board interviewed many qualified candidates, and throughout the interview process, we found Jeannette’s skills, background, and leadership abilities to be truly inspiring. We’re confident Jeannette is the right person to further ASAC’s mission and strategic goals.”
An Iowa native, Archer-Simons earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration from St. Ambrose University.
Archer-Simons began Aug. 26. ASAC’s previous executive director, Barbara Gay, resigned on June 6, to accept a position with the Zero Suicide Institute. Gay had been with ASAC since December 2014