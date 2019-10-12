The Atkins-Benton-Linn Fire Department visited Atkins Elementary School on Monday to teach fire safety to students in kindergarten through third grades.
What do you think?
Who is the area's baseball player of the year?
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Vinton, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 22°
- Heat Index: 31°
- Wind: 10 mph
- Wind Chill: 22°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:16:52 AM
- Sunset: 06:31:41 PM
- Dew Point: 26°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy with increasing clouds. High 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High around 50F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE TO END THE GROWING SEASON THIS MORNING... .THE COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON IS SETTLING INTO THE REGION, WITH TEMPERATURES CONTINUING TO DROP INTO THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. THESE COLD TEMPERATURES COULD KILL ANY UNPROTECTED SENSITIVE VEGETATION ACROSS THE REGION AND BRING AN END TO THE GROWING SEASON. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. * WHERE...ALL OF EASTERN IOWA, NORTHWEST ILLINOIS AND NORTHEAST MISSOURI. * WHEN...THROUGH DAYBREAK THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZING CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WIND GUSTS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL PRODUCE WIND CHILL VALUES BETWEEN 15 AND 25 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 16mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 40%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 19
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- In memory of Mike
- Jill Biden campaigns in Vinton for husband
- Vinton native presented second Midwest Regional Emmy
- Defendant to serve 10 years in prison for police shootout/standoff
- Fatal: One dead following motorcycle accident
- Do you have holiday spirit to spare?
- AmeriCorps led to many opportunities, life changes
- Garrison Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
- Kiwanis consider activities
- Father-Daughter place in waterball contest
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.