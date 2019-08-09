Mayor will be at City Hall Aug.10 from 9 to 10 a.m. to talk with you about questions or concerns residents may have. Anyone is welcome.
Property lines are a common issue when planning to build a fence, building or even plant a tree among other things. It is a good idea to check your property lines so you know where your responsibility lies for care and maintenance too. Benton County has a great resource for property information where you can view your property boundary on-line. A surveyor can provide exact information, but this will give you an idea of your property line.