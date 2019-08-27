VINTON – The final strokes were applied to the Sweet Corn Days mural mid-afternoon on Sunday, bringing to a close the Vinton 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration which drew people from as far away as Canada.
The WallDogs arrived Wednesday and over the next three and a half days refreshed some existing murals, created “extensions” on others and painted a new mural signifying the importance of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving Schooll to the community. The Braille School mural will be positioned on the top floor of the Ron-Da-Voo Lounge building.
The auction on Saturday night raised $7,100.
Before the Boomtown fireworks on Saturday evening – an hour and a half-display honoring Vinton’s 150th birthday – original artwork from the WallDog artists were auctioned off at the Vinton Country Club. The final item sold was a one-of-a-kind glass wall art of the Vinton Sesquicentennial logo that was completed in Syracuse, Ind., valued at several thousand dollars. The high bidder was Mike and Cindy Elwick at $1,800.
A special moment came when one of two paintings featuring the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School went to Carolyn Hibbs, a former student and teacher at the school. Several individuals had been bidding while Hibbs remained silent. With the bid at $520, Roger Beau told Hibbs to place bid and Hibbs said $540.
No additional bids came from the crowd.
Two Braille School paintings were sold. A mother-daughter each created their own concept and then a final choice was selected.
Nancy Bennett, a member of the WallDogs with whom Jon Clingman has worked on this project and in 2000, spoke glowingly about the Vinton community before the bidding got underway. When she arrived on Tuesday, Bennett discovered that the scaffolding was not what was needed for painters. Andrew Elwick, Brian Hamling and others came up with the correct type of scaffolding.–
“They are my heroes,” said Bennett. “Because of them – and Brian’s boys – and their Iowa ingenuity we would not have been able to do this event. They had the scaffolding – almost all of it – in place by Wednesday morning.”
Bennett said there were many volunteers who made a difference and noted it takes a community to make something like this possible. She commended the artists, some still working at the time.
It was noted some of the murals might look different from their original colors of 19 years ago. There have been many improvements to paint during the last two decades.
Wall Dog Art Auction Winners
Terie Wehage, Tender Sweet Corn; Frank Van Steenhuyse, Baseball; Jon Clingman, Hillbilly by Steve Estes, Wall Dog Public Art Abstract; Nancy Bennett, Bird, multi-color; Carolyn Hibbs, Braille School by mom; Roger Beau, Braille School by daughter; Brenda Hackbarth, Benton County Courthouse oil painting; Cheryl Cook, Digital print, Corn on Barnwood, by Jay Allan; Ray Knoff, train with sleigh; Shelby McDonald, Vinton Banner; Mike Elwick, Railroad on Canvas, and oval convex glass; Kim Fischels, WallDog Book.