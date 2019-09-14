Brandon After School Hour (BASH) is held at the Brandon Methodist Church usually the first Wednesday of the month for children K-6th grade. BASH includes a snack, program and craft. Since the program is immediately after school; the bus drivers are really good about dropping the children off at the church, if they want to attend.
Since children usually arrive at 4:15 p.m. they will be dismissed at 5:15 p.m.. So please make sure someone is there to pick them up or they have instructions on what to do. We will not let kids leave on their own, unless a parent has spoken to me or another helper. If it is determined the bus will not arrive until closer to 4:30 we will adjust the end time, I will let the parents know if we do this. Since the Independence School district has gone back to early outs on Wednesday’s we had to adjust some of the dates so please make sure you pay attention to the dates.
Oct 2, Nov 13, Dec 4, Feb 12, March 11, and April 1. There is no BASH in January.
On April 1 at 5:30 p.m. there will be a supper and program for all the children that have attended and their families. I look forward to another wonderful session with the children. If you have any questions please feel free to contact me.