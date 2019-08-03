Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A group photo of the grant award recipients Tuesday night at the Belle Plaine Community Center.

 by Jim Morrison/news@vintonnewspapers.com

VAN HORNE – The Benton County Foundation awarded $114,500 to local organizations Tuesday night at the Van Horne Community Center.

“The impact these dollars will make in Benton County is important to highlight,” said Ann Jorgensen, BCCF committee chair.

“The projects that have been funded fall into areas that are key to strengthening and creating more vibrant communities, and the Benton County Community Foundation is thrilled to be a part of that effort.”

Jorgensen noted that the amount handed out in grants this year was lower than last year. Revenue from the casinos had decreased last year therefore there was less money available.

The BCCF generates revenue from an allocation for a portion of the profits from casinos and donations from various other sources.

It was announced Tuesday night that Jorgensen would be retiring as chairman after serving two years.

Art and Culture

Vinton Community Foundation, IBSSS Mary Ingalls Society – Mural of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School, $1,500

Vinton Unlimited, Celebrating 150 Years – Vinton, Iowa, $2,500

Vinton-Shellsburg Schools, Vinton-Shellsburg Band Uniforms, $3,000

Community Betterment

Atkins Improvement Mission (AIM), Atkins Soccer Park Improvements, $3,000

Benton County Conservation Foundation, Hannen Lake Park Boat Dock and Kayak Launch, $5,500

City of Shellsburg, Shellsburg Library Renovations, $4,000

Newhall American Legion Post 167, Newhall Legion Centennial Building Project, $2,000

Education

Happy Time Child Development Center, STEM Materials, $2,000

Iowa College Access Network, Life After High School – Education and Training for All, $2,000

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Cultivating a Skilled Future Workforce and Addressing Local Skills Gaps in Benton County, $2,500

Environment

Shellsburg Area Community Group, Shellsburg Prairie Bridge, $3,000

Health

Area Substance Abuse Council, Benton County Youth Empowerment Project, $4,000

Urbana Visioning Committee, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in Urbana, $1,500

Vinton Community Foundation, Vinton Boy Scout Troop 47 – AED, $1,000

Virginia Gay Hospital Healthcare Foundation, Equipment Upgrade – Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) and Lead Testing, $6,500

Human Service

Benton County Food Pantry, Benton County Food Pantry Partnerships, $7,900

Benton County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Old School Produce Partners Giving Garden, $2,400

Benton County Volunteer Program, Medical Transportation Assistance Program, $7,749.24

Blairstown Ambulance Service, EZ Glide with Power Traxx Stair Chair, $4,000

Cedar-Mt. Auburn Volunteer Fire Department, AED, $2,000

City of Belle Plaine, Police Department – Load Bearing Vests and AEDs, $3,000

City of Vinton, Police Department – Stop the Bleed Campaign, $2,700

Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter and Housing Stability, $2,500

Genesis Development, Building Relationships and Cultural Awareness Through Community Involvement, $3,500

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Leadership and Character-Building Program, $3,750

Horizons: A Family Service Alliance, Horizons Family Support, $6,000

North Benton Ambulance, Power Cot and Load System, $8,500

North Star Community Services, Vinton’s Drop-In Center Program, $2,500

Pink Heals Eastern Iowa, Pink Fire Turnout Gear and Helmets, $1,000

Riverview Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Toolkit, $2,000

Van Horne First Responders, Personal Protective Equipment for First Responders, $1,700

Vinton Presbyterian Church, Free Products Just for You, $1,000

Vinton-Shellsburg Schools, Elementary Schools – Operation Backpack, $4,000

Waypoint Services, Domestic Violence Safety Net Project, $3,000

Wesley United Methodist Church, Food Pantry, $1,400

Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Benton County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Benton County in order to be considered for funding.

The 2020 grant cycle opens January 1 with an application deadline of March 15, 2020. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.bentonccf.org.

The Benton County Community Foundation is a local foundation making grants to organizations creating stronger, more vibrant communities in Benton County and helps people establish funds to support the causes they care about. The BCCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impacts in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.

