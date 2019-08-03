VAN HORNE – The Benton County Foundation awarded $114,500 to local organizations Tuesday night at the Van Horne Community Center.
“The impact these dollars will make in Benton County is important to highlight,” said Ann Jorgensen, BCCF committee chair.
“The projects that have been funded fall into areas that are key to strengthening and creating more vibrant communities, and the Benton County Community Foundation is thrilled to be a part of that effort.”
Jorgensen noted that the amount handed out in grants this year was lower than last year. Revenue from the casinos had decreased last year therefore there was less money available.
The BCCF generates revenue from an allocation for a portion of the profits from casinos and donations from various other sources.
It was announced Tuesday night that Jorgensen would be retiring as chairman after serving two years.
Art and Culture
Vinton Community Foundation, IBSSS Mary Ingalls Society – Mural of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School, $1,500
Vinton Unlimited, Celebrating 150 Years – Vinton, Iowa, $2,500
Vinton-Shellsburg Schools, Vinton-Shellsburg Band Uniforms, $3,000
Community Betterment
Atkins Improvement Mission (AIM), Atkins Soccer Park Improvements, $3,000
Benton County Conservation Foundation, Hannen Lake Park Boat Dock and Kayak Launch, $5,500
City of Shellsburg, Shellsburg Library Renovations, $4,000
Newhall American Legion Post 167, Newhall Legion Centennial Building Project, $2,000
Education
Happy Time Child Development Center, STEM Materials, $2,000
Iowa College Access Network, Life After High School – Education and Training for All, $2,000
Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Cultivating a Skilled Future Workforce and Addressing Local Skills Gaps in Benton County, $2,500
Environment
Shellsburg Area Community Group, Shellsburg Prairie Bridge, $3,000
Health
Area Substance Abuse Council, Benton County Youth Empowerment Project, $4,000
Urbana Visioning Committee, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in Urbana, $1,500
Vinton Community Foundation, Vinton Boy Scout Troop 47 – AED, $1,000
Virginia Gay Hospital Healthcare Foundation, Equipment Upgrade – Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) and Lead Testing, $6,500
Human Service
Benton County Food Pantry, Benton County Food Pantry Partnerships, $7,900
Benton County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Old School Produce Partners Giving Garden, $2,400
Benton County Volunteer Program, Medical Transportation Assistance Program, $7,749.24
Blairstown Ambulance Service, EZ Glide with Power Traxx Stair Chair, $4,000
Cedar-Mt. Auburn Volunteer Fire Department, AED, $2,000
City of Belle Plaine, Police Department – Load Bearing Vests and AEDs, $3,000
City of Vinton, Police Department – Stop the Bleed Campaign, $2,700
Friends of the Family, Safe Shelter and Housing Stability, $2,500
Genesis Development, Building Relationships and Cultural Awareness Through Community Involvement, $3,500
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, Leadership and Character-Building Program, $3,750
Horizons: A Family Service Alliance, Horizons Family Support, $6,000
North Benton Ambulance, Power Cot and Load System, $8,500
North Star Community Services, Vinton’s Drop-In Center Program, $2,500
Pink Heals Eastern Iowa, Pink Fire Turnout Gear and Helmets, $1,000
Riverview Center, Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention Toolkit, $2,000
Van Horne First Responders, Personal Protective Equipment for First Responders, $1,700
Vinton Presbyterian Church, Free Products Just for You, $1,000
Vinton-Shellsburg Schools, Elementary Schools – Operation Backpack, $4,000
Waypoint Services, Domestic Violence Safety Net Project, $3,000
Wesley United Methodist Church, Food Pantry, $1,400
Grants are awarded through BCCF’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Benton County. Grants may be awarded to projects in the program areas of: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Benton County in order to be considered for funding.
The 2020 grant cycle opens January 1 with an application deadline of March 15, 2020. Grant guidelines and applications can be found at www.bentonccf.org.
The Benton County Community Foundation is a local foundation making grants to organizations creating stronger, more vibrant communities in Benton County and helps people establish funds to support the causes they care about. The BCCF is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, a nonprofit committed to creating long-term impacts in 20 counties in Iowa. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.