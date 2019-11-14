Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Beef Certificate Winners Drawing names for Thanksgiving, from Watkins Savings Bank in Watkins, were 5 winners of beef certificates. Lucky recipients were: Edwin Brecht, Dan Hartz, Marvin Schulte, Dan Frimml and Karen Gessner. Weekly drawings will end after Christmas.

