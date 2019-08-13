Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS – A 24-year -old Belle Plaine man was one of two people killed Sunday, Aug. 4 during a wrong way accident a week ago on Highway 30 on the south side of Cedar Rapids.

The deceased are:

Jonathan Ray Allen McDaniel, 31, of Houston, Texas (McDaniel was driving a white 2019 Ford F250)

Grant Patrick Bevins, 24, of Belle Plaine, Iowa (Bevins was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado)

Preliminary investigation indicated that on Aug. 4 at 11:39 p.m., a white pickup was reported driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30. Moments later, a crash was reported on Highway 30 westbound near Edgewood Road. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

