CEDAR RAPIDS – A 24-year -old Belle Plaine man was one of two people killed Sunday, Aug. 4 during a wrong way accident a week ago on Highway 30 on the south side of Cedar Rapids.
The deceased are:
Jonathan Ray Allen McDaniel, 31, of Houston, Texas (McDaniel was driving a white 2019 Ford F250)
Grant Patrick Bevins, 24, of Belle Plaine, Iowa (Bevins was driving a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado)
Preliminary investigation indicated that on Aug. 4 at 11:39 p.m., a white pickup was reported driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30. Moments later, a crash was reported on Highway 30 westbound near Edgewood Road. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.