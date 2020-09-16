Bobcat logo
File photo

Congratulations to the following 10 senior boys and 10 senior girls at Benton Community High School for their selection as 2020 Homecoming Court candidates. Benton will announce the top 5 boys and top 5 girls on Friday morning. Homecoming festivities begin next week, including the PowderPuff game on Wednesday, Homecoming parade and King/Queen coronations on Friday, and the varsity football game against Grinnell on Friday. 

King Candidates

Aiden Albertsen

Caden Archambeau

Tyler Atkinson

Nathaniel Canny

David Duwa

Nicson Franck

David Hultman

Landen Schmuecker

Cade Timmerman

Ethan Weirather

Queen Candidates

Katelyn Buscher

Sophia Carlson

Emily Colby

Hailey Hakes

Caitlin Keiper

Kenna Kline

Shakayla Lamer

Peyton Pfiffner

Chloe Schultz

Jaden Thys

A photo of the top 10 and top 5 will be taken by Vinton Newspapers on Friday morning. 