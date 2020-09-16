Congratulations to the following 10 senior boys and 10 senior girls at Benton Community High School for their selection as 2020 Homecoming Court candidates. Benton will announce the top 5 boys and top 5 girls on Friday morning. Homecoming festivities begin next week, including the PowderPuff game on Wednesday, Homecoming parade and King/Queen coronations on Friday, and the varsity football game against Grinnell on Friday.
King Candidates
Aiden Albertsen
Caden Archambeau
Tyler Atkinson
Nathaniel Canny
David Duwa
Nicson Franck
David Hultman
Landen Schmuecker
Cade Timmerman
Ethan Weirather
Queen Candidates
Katelyn Buscher
Sophia Carlson
Emily Colby
Hailey Hakes
Caitlin Keiper
Kenna Kline
Shakayla Lamer
Peyton Pfiffner
Chloe Schultz
Jaden Thys
A photo of the top 10 and top 5 will be taken by Vinton Newspapers on Friday morning.