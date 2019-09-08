Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

VAN HORNE _ The Benton Community High School Marching Band performed at halftime of the opening night football game with South Tama and then marched in the Blairstown Sauerkraut Days Parade on Saturday. The band competes in its first competition in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 21.

