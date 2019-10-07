Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Welcome to Bobcatland

Keystone students getting behind the Benton Community homecoming effort.

 Photo courtesy of the Keystone Elementary School

The students at the Keystone Elementary School got into the school spirit last week with the Benton Community Homecoming activities. The homecoming parade was cancelled, but the Bobcats won the game. Here’s a look at some of their homecoming activities.

