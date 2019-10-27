VINTON — Voters across the county will be headed to the polls next Tuesday, Nov. 5, to choose leaders for the respective communities in Benton County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. that evening.
Names included on the ballot will be:
Atkins: There are two seats listed on the ballot for city council in the community. Lana Robison and Nathan Shepard returned papers for council seats. Voters are asked to vote for two.
Belle Plaine: Incumbent David Fish was the only person to return papers for the Belle Plaine mayor seat. Likewise Mary Pech, incumbent, will be the only person listed on the ballot for the council at large position.
Garrett Landuyt will be the only candidate listed on the ballot for the lone seat for the District 2 council seat. Shawn Welsh, incumbent, is on the ballot for the lone spot for Park Commissioner.
Blairstown: Two residents returned papers for the mayor’s seat in Blairstown. Incumbent Rodney Kubicheck along with Corrine Kimm are running for the seat to guide the community.
Voters are being asked to fill two council seats. Papers were returned by incumbents Nicholas Mokas and Scott Metz.
Also on the ballot will be Public Measure B “Shall the City of Blairstown, Iowa be authorized to levy an amount of 27 cents per $1,000 assessed property value for the purpose of increasing the annual operating budget of the Blairstown Public Library with the collection of the levy commencing in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020 and the levy to expire after 10 years on June 30, 2030.”
Garrison: Turning in papers for the mayor’s seat in Garrison is Garrett Flickinger.
Incumbents Marvin Trimble Jr and Doug Kearns were the only two people to return papers for the two seats on the council.
Keystone:
Two sets of nomination papers were returned for the mayor’s chair. Listed on the ballot in November will be incumbent Michael Seeck and Erin Janss.
There are two council seats listed on the ballot. Incumbent Michael Kaiser and Anna Upah returned papers for the two seats.
Luzerne: John Brandt, incumbent, was the only individual to return papers for the mayor’s seat in the southern Benton County community.
The community is one of several in the county where voters are being asked to elect all five council members.
However, only four incumbents returned papers for the seats so voters will have the opportunity to elect one write-in candidate.
Running for re-election are Patrick McLeod, Lorin Potter, Barbara Shields and Kelly Kendall.
Mt. Auburn: Jeff Whitson is running for another term as mayor. He was the only individual to return papers for the seat.
All five council seats will need to be filled. Papers were turned in by four individuals: Tosha McGarvey, Alisha Burmeister, Austin Brase and incumbent Jessica Helms.
Newhall: Incumbent Jan Mattson was the only person to return papers for the seat.
Meanwhile, six residents returned papers to run for the five council seats. Wishing to continue the work that is being done are incumbents Doug Boddicker, Douglas Rinderknecht, Gerald Gessner, Mike Gardemann, Ruby Carolan. Mart Campbell also returned signed nomination papers for a council seat.
Norway: Two candidates will be listed on the ballot for the mayor seat. Bruce Volz and Darrell Miller both returned papers.
Incumbent Loras Schulte was the only person to return papers for the two council seats.
Shellsburg: Current mayor Lonnie Speckner was the only person to return nomination papers for the seat.
Incumbent Nancy Thorkildson was the only person to return papers for the two council seats that will be listed on the ballot.
Urbana: When voters look at the ballot in this northern Benton County community there will be two names listed for the mayor race. Mitch McDonough is the incumbent running along with Denise Frank.
Three council seats are listed on the ballot. Six residents returned nomination papers for the seats. Incumbent Richard Wendel along with Jared Vaske, Jeff Bendull, Don Westendorf, Dustin Bena and Shelly Lala returned papers.
Van Horne: Incumbent Marty Junge was the only individual to return papers for the mayor seat.
While three individuals are competing for the two council seats. Incumbent Craig Ivester along with Jarred Childs and Todd Donald all returned papers.
Walford: There will be two candidates listed on the ballot for mayor in Walford. Incumbent William Voss and Jesse Bergmeier both returned the necessary nomination papers.
Voters will be asked to chose three individuals from the five candidates who returned papers. Seeking a spot on the council are Matt Greiner, Adam Schmidt, Jo Ellen Carter, Jeff Pottebaum and Tammy Horak.