DISSOLUTION:
Tracy J. Rigdon, Van Horne vs. Matthew Robert Wille, Atkins.
Marcia Lynn Booth, Shellsburg vs. Keith Allen Booth, Shellsburg.
CASES FILED:
Ronnie George Dunn, Vinton vs. Brian Charles Karr, Vinton, damage to driveway debt collection.
Capital One Bank vs. Cathy Sue Baker, credit card debt collection.
MM Finance LLC D/B/A E-Z Money, Omaha, Nebraska vs. Stephanie Louise Thompson, Shellsburg, delayed deposit debt collection.
Nicole Usher, Atkins vs. Sprint, Cary, North Carolina, money owed on contract collection.
Unifund CCR LLC, Des Moines vs. Julene Marie Udell, Atkins, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Robert Ray Strum, Shellsburg, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Megan N. Davis, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines vs. Betty Marsh, Urbana, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC C/O Messerli & Kramer PA, Plymouth, Minnesota vs. Kathy Milling, Newhall, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines vs. Richard C. FYE, Shellsburg, series of transactions debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines vs. Faith Brown, Vinton, credit card debt collection.
O’Grady Chemical Corp., Van Horne vs. Travis Jonathan Seeman, Newhall, LP and finance charges debt collection.
MM Finance LLC D/B/A E-Z Money, Omaha, Nebraska vs. Teresa Mae Stout, Vinton, delayed deposit debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo vs. David Brown, Tama and Rowwena Durnin, Keystone, vehicle loan agreement debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Michael Edward Dominick, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Convergence Acquisitions, LLC, Cedar Rapids vs. Darryl Lynn McNeal, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Ashley McGlothlin, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Melissa Jo Miller, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Thomas Martin Lundvall, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Joshua James Adrian and Kaitlyn Adrian, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Heather Lee Walker, Vinton, medical debt collection.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Maria Melo, Urbana, deliquent loan agreement debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Ariane Geiger, Vinton, credit card debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC, West Des Moines vs. Penny Kay Cook, Atkins, series of transactions debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc, Sioux Falls, South Dakota vs. Terry hook, Belle Plaine, medical debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines vs. Randy Joe Johnson, Urbana, credit card debt collection.
DISTRICT COURT:
State of Iowa vs. Devin Andrew Sires, Waterloo, 32, guilty of lesser charge of assault, sentenced to the Benton County jail for 1 year, sentence suspended, placed on 1 year supervised probation, fine $315, cost $514.35, surcharge $110.25, attorney $60 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Tristen Cole Stewart, Vinton, 24, interference with official acts, financial obligations imposed in this order shall be merged into the payment plan established in SRCR014067 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Nikole Marie Kruger-Bartosh, Vinton, 28, no contact order, sentenced to 2 days in jail, attorney fees and cost $60.
State of Iowa vs. Deshawn Markeal Reed, Vinton, 24, guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fine 65, cost $60 and surcharge $157.75.
State of Iowa vs. Keli Jeanne Lalla, Newhall, 41, deferred judgment revoked, sentenced to 10 days in Benton County jail, bond exonerated, fine $630, cost $917.82, surcharge $250 and other $1000.
State of Iowa vs. Yassine David Assem, Coralville, 25, guilty to unlawful possession of prescription drugs, 60 days in jail with credit for any time previously served, 56 days suspended until July 25, 2020, placed on supervised probation, fine $315, attorney $30 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Wayne Gary Kaplan, Cedar Rapids, 46, CT I marijuana, 6 days in jail, credit for any time previously served, substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, fine $315 and attorney $60.
State of Iowa vs. Andrew Ian Markland, Vinton, 45, CT I marijuana and CT II driving while revoked, 60 days in jail on CT only, given credit for any time previously served, 56 days suspended until July 25, 2020, placed on supervised probation, complete substance abuse evaluation, fine $315 CT I, fine $1000 CT II, attorney $30 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Justo Gonzalez, Shellsburg, 22, CT I possession of marijuana, 10 days in jail to run concurrent with the sentence imposed in Marshall County case number FECR094556, given credit for any time previously served and the balance of the sentence shall be served forthwith and fine $315.
State of Iowa vs. Jeremy Thomas Uterstaedt Clabby, Manchester, 22, CT I possession of controlled substance (marijuana), sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for any time previously served, 8 days suspended until July 25, 2020, placed on unsupervised probation, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, fine $315, attorney $30 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Shellsie Loren Tamoglia, Robins, 22, CT I marijuana, deferred judgement and placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $315, cost $130, surcharge $135, attorney $30 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Tristen Cole Stewart, Vinton, 24, guilty to marijuana, deferred judgement, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $315, coat $160, surcharge $125, attorney $60 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Michael Joseph Vogel, Coralville, 26, CT I theft in 1st degree, CT II theft in 2nd degree, CT I sentenced to 10 years in prison, credit for any time previously served, sentence suspended, probation to DCS for 3 years, placed on intermediate sanctions continuum, residential facility for 365 days, fined $1000, fine suspended, victim restitution to Helen Grunewald. CT II sentenced to 5 years in prison, credit for any time previously served, sentence suspended, probation to DCS for 3 years, intermediate sanction continuum RF for 365 days, fine $750 plus cost and surcharge, fine suspended, state filed statement of pecuniary damages in CT II sentence to run concurrently, deft. Remain with Benton County Sheriff Office pending space and residential facility, Benton County Sheriff Office to transport, DNA profiling, $50 per month to begin 8/10/19, PSI ordered, appeal $10,000 in CT I and $5,000 in CT II, order previously revoking bond is re-descended, bond returned to surely, CT III, IV dismissed at deft. cost.
State of Iowa vs. Christopher Alan Southerland, Atkins, 19, contempt, to reside in a residential facility for 1 year, fine $940, cost $397.60 and surcharge $250.
State of Iowa vs. Hannah Michele Clair, Vinton, 33, guilty to lesser offense in CT I manufacture, deliver or posses with intent to MFG. Meth. and CT II fail to affix drug tax stamp, CT I sentenced to 10 years with credit for any time previously served, sentence suspended, probation to DCS for 3 years, placed in intermediate sanctions continuum, residential treatment facility not to exceed 365 days, fined $1000, fine suspended, CT II sentenced to 5 years in prison credit for any time previously served, sentence suspended, sentenced to DCS probation for 5 years, placed on intermediate sanctions continuum, fined $750 plus surcharge and cost, fine suspended, deft. is unemployed and court finds ability to pay, cost not to exceed $200, sentence to run concurrently, probation period shall be one 3 year, probation remains in custody pending bed space at Anchor Center, DNA profiling, bond exonerated, CT III dismissed, appeal CT I is $10,000 and CT II is $5000.
State of Iowa vs. Johnnie Lee Stern, Blairstown, 33, guilty to lesser charge of domestic abuse assault, sentenced to 5 years, sentence suspended and placed on 3 year supervised probation, fined $750 plus surcharge and cost, fine suspended, complete IDAP, deft. to reside in the Benton County jail until bed space is available in residential treatment, deft. to make $50 per month payments, no contact with victim and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Johnnie Lee Stern, 33, Blairstown, guilty to domestic abuse assault-strangulation causing injury, sentenced to 5 years, sentence suspended, placed on 3 year supervised probation, reside in a residential facility for 365 days, complete IDAP, fined $750 plus cost and surcharge, fine suspended, cost $434.57 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Logan Mitchell Issac, Vinton, 28, criminal mischief 5th degree, fine $250, cost $60 and surcharge $87.50 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. David Lowell Kauffman, Manchester, 20, providing tobacco to a minor, fine $200, cost $60, surcharge $70 and $50 per month payment plan.
State of Iowa vs. Eric Dennis Lohrer, Shellsburg, 41, public intoxication, fine $200, cost $110, surcharge $70 and other $300.
State of Iowa vs. Randy Joseph P. Heubner, Vinton, 69, disorderly conduct, fine $200, cost $360 and surcharge $70.
State of Iowa vs. Scott Christopher Kirk, Van Horne, 35, guilty to amended charge of theft 5th, fine $100, cost $215.50, surcharge $160 and attorney $30.
State of Iowa vs. Daryn Scott Fennern, guilty to the enhanced charge of theft 3rd, deft. sentenced to 14 days in Benton County jail, fine $625, fine suspended, cost $202.90, other $300 and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Davis Allen Buhrman, Toldeo, 20, serve 45 days in jail with credit for any time previously served, run concurrent with Tama County case #OWICR015784, pay restitution plus occurring cost, PDO cost $60, consent to contempt violation, discharge from probation upon completion of jail, fine $1250, cost $2884.55 and surcharge $447.50.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JULY 1 TO JULY 26, 2019
OTHERS: Kristina Kay Kramer, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Joseph James Grawet, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Richard Charles Bauer, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Rhonda Sue Rajonis, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Kenneth Duane Burnell, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daisy June Harper, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Raquel Ellyn Fisher, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Javier Garcia Rivera, operation without registration card, dark window or windshieldand failure to comply with safety regulations; Beth Avitia Cobarrubias, operating non-registered vehicle; Santiago Zambrano, no valid drivers license; Charles James Hillshiem, operating non-registered vehicle; Gregory William Babcock, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Cory David Short, maximum gross weight violation 9001lbs, 8001lbs and 5001lbs. Jones, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Rachel Annette Rotter, failure to carry registration card; Terry Dean Tesar, operating non-registered vehicle; Ronald Dean Thuerauf, maximum gross weight violation 2001lbs. and failure to comply with safety regulations; Derrick Frank Patterson, operation without registration card; Ezra Samuel Kanagy, failure to comply with safety regulations; Danielle Mae Shea, use electronic communication device age 18; David Patrick McGarvey, failure to comply with safety regulations and failure to comply with safety regulations; Courtney Lynn Carroll, operation without registration card; Indica Lea Seifert, failure to maintain control; Shane Ryan Hansen, failure to comply with safety regulations; Mark Alan Furr, no valid commercial drivers license; Tyler Dylan Dunn, minor using tobacco/vapor product 1st offense; Piper Ann LaGrange, dark window or windshield; John Carter Atkinson, improper overtaking on the right; Shelby Ann Marsh, operating non-registered vehicle; Shatanna Jeanne Rice Stewart, no valid drivers license; Craig Arlon Betzer, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kaycee Merie Stickley, fail to obey stop or yield sign; Hannah Elizabeth McDonald, operating without registration; Chester G. Hobbs, careless driving; Bruce Alan Gardner, trespass 1st offense; Tiffany Marie Langton, operation without registration card; William Patrik Crouch, failure to comply with safety regulations; Shawn Michael Farringer, failure to maintain control; Dennis Duane Kramer Jr., failure to maintain control; Nick Allen Venega, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating non-registered vehicle; Brett Charles Ballard, texting/using phone while operating; Joe Eagle Gettings Jr., hours of service violation; Todd Alan Renz, failure to provide proof of financial liability; David John Oberbreckling, failure to comply with safety regulations; Lacey J. Pohlman, operation without registration card or plate; Lisa Lea Carlson, failure to maintain control; Emily Maree Gage, passing contrary to highway sign or markings; Kobe L. Wilson, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Abhinesh K. Sharma, failure to dim headlights; Beau Stechcon, dark window or windshield; Jeremy Eric Viccari, no valid drivers license; Kristopher John Jacobs, failure to comply with safety regulations; Justin Ngakani Rukengeza, violation of conditions or restricted license; Mark Kurtis Werling, operating non-registered vehicle; Martin Delgado Delgado, no valid drivers license; Bryce Charles Hasley, following too close; Piper Ann LaGrange, dark window or windshield; Arnulfo Mota Estevez, operation of motor vehicle with expired plates; Juan Manuel Lopez Jaime, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kyle Daniel Drahozal, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Celenia Jasmin Garcia, use electronic communication device; April E. Upah, operation without registration card or plate; Dyami Selim Moore, failure to carry registration card; Hasan Dizdarevic, stopping on paved part of highway; Ronald Alan Jonas, operation by unqualified driver and no valid drivers license; Kaitlyn Megan Arnold, following too close; Kory James Staff, maximum group axle weight violation; Jose Cruz, no valid drivers license; Kolten Bennett Jones, minor using tobacco/vapor product; Hunter Alan Mann, minor using tobacco/vapor product; Shawn D. Ritter, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Crystal Brooke Novak, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tommy Lee Pickering, pedestrians and bicyclist failing to stop; Amie Beth Reyes, operating without registration; Steven Douglas Davies, excessive speed; Timothy James Bowen, fail to obey stop or yield sign; Kelly Colleen Love, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Amber Marie Mundt, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Rhonda Sue Rajonis, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Myranda Marie Nieman, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Kelsea M. Kline, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Robert Sandor, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Jeremy Dale Riha, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Katelyn Elizabeth Schultz, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; James Slater Hughes Jr., driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Tiffany Marie Langton, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Keith Kenneth Rasmussen, unlawful passing of school bus; John Wesley Spencer, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Scott Anthony Nefzger, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked and Zachary Joshua Carroll Sweet, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
nging the city scape forever.
Most recently was the Great Downtown Fire of 2018 and the American Legion Fire in 2005.
The Fire of 2018 destroyed the Michael & Dowd Building and the Clingman Pharmacy. The Fisher Law Firm was later also demolished.
The fire started Feb 8, 2018 shortly after the Michael & Dowd Furniture and Appliance store closed at 7 p.m. An employee at LaGrange Pharmacy are reported the fire. When it was over much of a city block lay in rubble.
Here is the Vinton Newspapers Story published on Feb 9, 2018 which summarized the events of the last 21 hours.
Michael & Dowd, Clingman Pharmacy demolished less than 21 hours after fire begins
by Jim Morrison
News Editor
VINTON – An era ended Friday afternoon when workers demolished buildings more than a century old that were badly damaged by a fire less than 21 hours after the stubborn blaze began.
The Michael & Dowd Furniture Store and Clingman Pharmacy exist now only as ruble in a massive hole. Only a slight touch from a excavator was needed for the walls to collapse.
Tears moistened the eyes of dozens of people watching as the walls came down. No one alive today remembers a time those buildings did not exist.
“It is unbelievable to me,” Bob Mahood, whose family operated a shoe store in Vinton for many years, said.
“The history with the building, three generations there. The family has been in business 81 years here in Vinton. An awesome family business here with Michael & Dowd. Jon Clingman did a really nice job with his pharmacy and store down here.
“They are irreplaceable. It is the end of an era.
“The buildings were here even before the railroads came to town.”
Amy Robinson said she has spent her lifetime in Vinton and did not remember a time the buildings did not exist.
“It is all that I have known,” said Robinson. “Now it is gone. It is very sad.”
As Robinson watched the fire on Thursday night, she hoped the flames would not spread from Michael & Dowds to Clingman Pharmacy.
“Seeing this is devastating,” said Robinson. It breaks my heart. My heart goes out to them. I am praying for all of them.”
Brent Richards watched Friday night from his home on East Third Street after hearing the fire call on his scanner. He could see the flames and thesmoke from there.
“It doesn’t surprise me how fast it came down,” Richards said after watching the demolition.
“It is quite a loss for the city.”
Kelly Geater, Benton County’s treasurer, agreed it is a sad deal.
She noted the many years of work involved with the family businesses.
Like many people, as Geater watched the night before she believed the fire would be contained in the Michael & Dowd building.
“And then (the fire) just wouldn’t give up on them,” said Geater. “The poor (firefighters) fought it as hard as they could.”
She noted the buildings shared a common roof.
“It is a loss,” said Geater. “We have counted on having Clingman’s here and a furniture store here to get the things that we needed. It is just another thing that we don’t have here.”
Some of the business owners watch the demolition process with the comfort of families and friends.
Clingman chose not to do so. His pharmacy was operating out of LaGrange Pharmacy to able to fill prescriptions for his customers. He was busy with that transition.
He said “that building – that block – has always been a real source of pride to me. I just finished a major facade renovation just this fall.”
Clingman said the building had been good for his business during the 28 years he owned it.
“I hate to lose that.” said Clingman.
Upon learning Friday the building was soon to be demolished, Clingman declined the opportunity to watch.
“No,” Clingman said. “I don’t. I have got enough going on right now.
“It is no longer the building that I worked so hard at.”
Firefighters from six departments battled throughout the night to quell a blaze reported at 7:14 p.m. Thursday in the Michael & Dowd building before spreading to Clingman Pharmacy and the Fischer Law Firm. By Friday morning, two buildings were gutted and the Fischer Law Firm badly damaged.
Eric Dickinson, Vinton Police captain, said a structural engineer inspected the structure Friday morning, determining the two buildings should be immediately demolished. The Fischer Law Firm building still stands. The Pickering Backhoe Service of Keystone began taking the structures down shortly before 4 p.m. The job was completed by 4:30 p.m.
Twelve years earlier, another major fire
The American Legion Fire in 2005 could have destroyed half a city block, much as the Great Fire of 2018 did. Fire walls helped firefighers prevent the fire from spreading.
It started in the kitchen near the deep fryer about 3 p.m., Sept. 8, when a small grease fire started. Legion members turned off the burners, called the fire department, “but the fire had already gone up a wall,” according to the Vinton Eagle.
Legion Commander Vince Blank went outside to call the call the fire department and to alert a crew working to tarring the roof
When the fire was finally brought under control, all that remained of the old bank building which housed the American Legion Post was the front wall and a pile of burned out debris.
When Geissinger first joined the department in the early 1980s, the Sale Barn on West G Street burned.
“We had our hands full that night with that one,” said Geissinger, noting the building had not been used for several years.
“It was big and we didn’t have anywhere near the equipment that we do now. We didn’t have a water supply.”
Firemen had to run a fire hose across the railroad track, disrupting train traffic. The hose also had to be routed around the highway.
But, fire has left its blackened ruins many times over the city’s history.
The Presbyterian Church was destroyed by fire in 1912. The flames were visible from outside of Vinton, the flame fanned by high winds. Buildings as much as three blocks away were threatened. The church’s pipe organ was destroyed.
Metal from the organ and the church bell was used to cast medallions to help fund a new building.
In on May 8, 1915, the First Baptist Church burned during a series of revival meetings. Destroyed in the fire was the Hammond Memorial organ, which had only recently been donated.