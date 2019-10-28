DISSOLUTIONS:
Danielle Marie Webster, Vinton vs. Matthew Modrow, Cedar Rapids.
James Steven Lande, Walford vs. Kimberly Rae Chabal, Philipsburg, Montana.
Carol Jean Jambois, Shellsburg vs. Michael Andre Jambois, Shellsburg.
Linda Keith, Shellsburg vs. David J. Keith, Hartville, Ohio.
SMALL CLAIMS
CASES FILED:
T-J Gas, Vinton vs. Sarah Young, Vinton, non-payment for product.
John’s Tire Service, Vinton vs. Justin Mark Meredith, Van Horne, non-payment for services rendered.
Dupaco Community Credit Union, Dubuque vs. Melissa Marie Peska, Belle Plaine, right to cure default.
Rabe Hardware, Blairstown vs. Denise Lindsey, Vinton, unpaid balance on account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines vs.Andrew Arthur James Sauer, Vinton, credit card debt collection.
Bank USA vs. Traci Jo Salger, Vinton, credit card debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Danelle Kristine Wroblewski, Urbana, medical debt collection.
Capital One Bank, Golden Valley, Minnesota vs. Selena Rose Giancaterino King, Norway, credit card debt collection.
Unity Point Health, West Des Moines vs. Robert P. and Mary Kay Boots, Newhall, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of iowa, Oskaloosa vs. Seraysa and Clinton James Loeb, Garrison, medical debt collection.
Thys Chevrolet Blairstown, Blairstown vs. Dallas Lee Parizek, Vining, non-payment for services rendered.
MM Finance, LLC, Omaha, Nebraska vs. Christopher Jon Kwapil, Shellsburg, delayed deposit debt collection.
James Becker, Atkins vs. Robert Richard Clark, Cedar Rapids and Amanda Clark, Watkins, forcible entry.
West Vinton Park Apartments, Vinton vs. Roberta R. Hare, Vinton, forcible entry.
Vinton Park Apartments, Vinton vs. Kelly Stratton, Vinton, forcible entry.
Vinton Park Apartments, Vinton vs. Jonathan Wesley Brown, Vinton, forcible entry.
Aarons Sales, Cedar Rapids vs. Jamie Nichole Mason, Newhall, non-payment on account.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa vs. Jedediah Ray Fratzke, 39, Vinton, probation revoked, custody of Sheriff of Benton County jail, serve an indeterminate term not to exceed 180 days with credit given for any time served, outstanding warrants recalled, sentence run concurrent with Bremer County FECR008960 and cost $200.
State of Iowa vs. Darrian L. Tiggs, 21, Waterloo, adjudication of guilt, deferred judgment revoked, fine $625 plus surcharge and court cost, total sum of fine, surcharge and court cost shall be reduced by any amount previously paid, assessed court cost and $30 attorney fees to be paid in accordance with payment entered at the time of original disposition, committed to Director of Department of Adult Correction, term not to exceed 2 years, credit for any time served, run concurrent with Black Hawk County case FECR22433, mitimus to issue forthwith, appeal bond $2000, bond appeal exonerated, fine $1250, cost $2875.83 and surcharge $562.50.
State of Iowa vs. Zachary Ryne Brown, 19, Amana, guilty to criminal mischief 2nd degree, custody of the Director of iowa Department not to exceed 5 years, run concurrently with Linn County case FECR131998, sentence suspended, placed on 3 years supervised probation to DOCS condition of probation, defendant shall reside at a residential correctional facility not ot exceed 1 year, temporary custody at Benton County Sheriff Office or Linn County jail until bed space is available, fine of $750 plus surcharge, $125 law enforcement fee, total sum shall reduce by any amount of civil penalty previously assessed, fine suspended, additional court cost assessed against defendant to be paid with payment plan, bond exonerated, appeal bond set $10,000, cost $552.60, surcharge $250 and restitution $1000.
State of Iowa vs. Joshua Allen Roggentien, 42, Van Horne, interference with official acts, 2 days in county jail, fine $250, cost $60, and surcharge $87.50.
State of Iowa vs. Jocelyne Carol Caramela, 25, Shellsburg, deferred judgement previously granted is revoked and find of guilt and conviction of the offense assault causing bodily injury, fine $625 plus surcharge and pay court cost, total sum of fine, surcharge and court cost shall be reduced by the amount of any civil penalty previously assessed in this case, defendant is reasonably able to pay $30 attorney fee, to be paid in accordance with payment plan entered at the time of the original disposition in this matter, serve 30 days in jail with credit for any time served, run concurrent with FECR014087 and shall schedule jail time consistent with FECR014087, appeal bond $2000, bond exonerated, fine 910, cost $453.50 and surcharge $218.75.
State of Iowa vs. Andrew Jacob Slaton, 20, Vinton, deferred judgement, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, complete substance abuse evaluation, civil penalty $315, civil penalty is suspended, no victim restitution, defendant does have reasonable ability to pay the expenses of court cost or attorney fees for any of the Tier II, Tier II waived, bond appearance exonerated, SMSM006463 case is dismissed with cost to defendant and surcharge $135.
State of Iowa vs. Johnny Ray Buck, 28, Cedar Rapids, deferred judgement plea of guilt, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, civil penalty $315, $30 attorney fees, substance abuse evaluation, cost $130, surcharge $135, $50 per month payment plan, bond exonerated and SMSM006464 and NTA00 8752.
State of Iowa vs. Jade Marie Miller, 19, Oelwein, CTI OWI, CTII assault on persons engaged in certain occupations, 30 days in Benton County Sheriff Office jail, all but 2 days suspended, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $1250, surcharge $447.50, given credit for any time served on this offense, CTI & CTII shall run concurrent, $50 per month payment plan to begin on 11/10/19, does not have the reasonable ability to pai Tier 2 cost, Tier 2 are waived, shall enroll in 12 hr. DDS with in 4 months, defendant has obtained a substance abuse evaluation, no treatment is recommended, bond exonerated, SMSM006398 dismissed with cost to defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Anthony Brian Ellis, 54, Newhall, deferred judgement, placed on 1 year unsupervised probation, fine $1250, cost $100 and surcharge $447.50.
State of Iowa vs. Daniel James Kopriva, 50, Traer, OWI 2nd offense, 90 days in the Benton County Sheriff Office jail, all but 7 days suspended, placed on 2 years unsupervised probation, fine $1875, cost $100, surcharge $666.25, sentence to be served within 120 days, can serve 48 hr. increments or consecutive days with work release if approved by the sheriff, $50 per month payment plan beginning 11/10/19, obtain substance abuse evaluation, enroll in 12 hr. DDS, bond exonerated, STA0038232, STA0038233 dismissed at the defendants cost and credit for any time served.
State of Iowa vs. Bev George Taylor, 82, Cedar Rapids, deferred judgement plea of guilty to OWI 1st offense, placed on 1 year self supervised probation, has completed substance abuse evaluation, civil penalty $1250, $10 dare charge, $625 will be waived if proof that defendant obtains temporary restricted license, all sums due payable at this time and bond exonerated.
State of Iowa vs. Whitney M. Brady, 33, Cedar Rapids, CTI lessor offense of OWI 1st offense, shall serve an indeterminated period of 30 dasy in Benton County jail, 28 days susoended, placed on 2 years supervised probation, to contact Benton County Sheriff Office within 10 days to make arrangements, must serve within 90 days, court waives $625 defendant has installed ignition interlock device, defendant pays all surcharge and court cost, sums due this date, appeal bond set for $1000, bond exonerated, NTA0038842, STA0038843 dismissed with cost to the defendant.
State of Iowa vs. Kimberly Jane Isbell, 64, Vinton, CTI OWI 1st offense, 48 hour with Benton County Sheriff Office, credit for time served, court approves successful completion of OWI weekend program at Kirkwood Community College, with in 150 days lieu of the 48 hour jail sentence now imposed, upon showing ignition interlock device and temporary restriction of license, $625 of the fine may be waived, obtain substance abuse evaluation, class attend and successfully complete the 12 hour IDOT drivers program, $50 per month payment plan beginning on 11/10/19, bail provisions exonerated and STA0038878 dismissed at defendants cost.
State of Iowa vs. Brian Lee Clark, 48, Cedar Rapids, OWI 1st offense, committed to custody of Benton County Sheriff Office for 2 days, $625 of fine and the surcharge attributed to $625 waived upon temporary restricted license, credit for any time served, $50 per month payment plan beginning on 11/10/19, substance abuse evaluation and bond exonerated.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCTOBER 1 TO OCTOBER 15, 2019
SPEEDING: Julie Anne Mather; Orlando R. Hernandez; Carlton Alex Anderson; Scott Allen Kueter; Jeffrey David Hess; Nicholas Randall Wurzer; Bradley Eston Ross; Priscilla Michelle Guzman; Nicholas Paul Barnett; Atanas Vergilov Droumev; Logan Dane Auld; Logan J. Christensen; Scki Rodites; Blake William Gardner; Andrew Lee Mehmen; Joshua Jesse Lee Mitchell; Alissa Jane Bieschke; Emily Lynn Howe; Michael M. Beasley; Macy June Krug; Jennifer Rowray; Enrique Trejo Becerra; Timothy Wayne Boutwell; Jon Michael Goodenbour; Madison Renee Renz; Joshua Ryan Atcher; Josephine Jewel Kness; Danielle Christine Drgeeter; Peyton Riley Laughridge; Steven Rugira; Vernel Ostalien St. Jean; Jerry Dwayne Banghart; Joseph Philip Symonds; Lindsy Kay Graham; Julie Ann Morris; Austin Michael Thorpe; Bryce L. English; Kimberly Belle Smith; Shalynn Lacole White; Joan Bentley; J. Chance Peck Pearce; Vickie Nicole Crosbie; Christopher Michael Enos; Pierce Michael Hess; Ryan William Johnston; Hailee Marie Raue; John Merten Klaus; Mikerlang Nelson; Nestor Tshimuanga Kalombo; Cesar Barajas; Andrew Tyler Hanus; Mary Ellen Sheeley; Kiera R. Johnson; Mckenzie A. Wirtz; Charrise M. Haynes; Daniel Joseph Heusner; Kaylor Elizabeth Schulte; Michael Dean Miller; Jennifer Rae Pearson; Ami Evelyne Ahadjitse; Claudia Jean Folkers; William Lekendrick Burt; Sarabia M. King; Victor Neil Milligan; Joel Clell Pedersen; Amy Jo Bruce; Gavin Michael Cagle; Maxwel Robert Cousins; Jaymil Lynn Cook; Laura E. Cairns; Brandon Scott Davison; Timothy Wayne Dille; Benjamin Jeffrey Hogan; Elizabeth Ann Murphy; Kali Rae Brinker; Margaret A. Redlinger; Grace Elizabeth Litwiller; Rita Jean Taylor Stewart; Blair Michelle Owens; Kelly Jo Smith; Scott Garwood; Ronald D. Niebes; David Joseph Hein; Carson D. Hennings; Bronson Robert Wild; Jenna Ann Vander Heiden; Reese Jacob Manternach; Elaine O. Warner; Bradley Gene Markowski; Brayden Matthew Clemann; Darla K. Gray; Rachael Dabasa; Lila Marie White; Janet Kay Hise; Briann Rae Rubner; Jacob Russell Kray; Randall Ray Maas; Abigail Renee Reiter; Marlyn Lloyd Lundgren; William Robert Severbergen; Xiaoyong Nie; Victoria Merci Talbot; Clenel Pierre; Tre’Neisha Dominiqu Demetri Sallis; Denesha Alexandria Brown; Emilio Pinon Gallegos; Ed George Abou-Raad; Ashley R. Walker; Joseph Parker; Joseph David Pottebaum; George Cruz; Keith Gerald Bianchi; Claire Marie Nees; Richard Sutton Buchanan; Nicholas Lee Sehr; Victor J. Huertas; Shalyn Elizabeth Yordt; Raoul C. Rapneth IV; Victoria Ann Gonzalez; Kaydon C. Norkus; Akomagni Mathieu Akpaki; Anika Elizabeth Perry; Ronald John Mensen; Yves Kasende Sapu; Lauren G. Adell; Summer Lea Janda; William Earger Howard IV; Thomas Brandon Paynter and Warren Craig Norman Jr. OTHER: Mason Reid Schwake, failure to comply with order of peace office; Tamim Mohammed K. Alhaydan, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Trevor Miles Lovell, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Robert Thomas Rundle, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Andrew Douglas Shorter, no valid drivers license and making U turn on curve or hill; Joshua Jesse Lee Mitchell, operation without registration card or plate; Laura Joy McKee, dark window or windshield; Jennifer Rowray, operation without registration card or plate; Tara Ranee Ness, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kain Michael Dietze, operating non-registered vehicle; Tayten Michael Mullinex, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joseph Philip Symonds, operation without registration card or plate; Telly Savalis Waters, dark window or windshield; Mikerlange Nelson, no valid drivers license; David Michael Waterhouse, improper overtaking on the right; Nissa Shae Vahle, permitting unauthorized person to drive; McKenzie A. Wirtz, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Todd Clark, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency; David Howard Weuve, hours of service violations; Curtis Scott Voelker; failure to maintain or use safety belts; Patric Dale Martindale, no valid drivers license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Alex Thomas Dague, failure to comply with safety regulations; William L. Wheeler, failure to maintain or use safety belts and maximum gross weight violation; Jemesha Nicole Hensley, failure to use child restraint device; Kevin Lee Schlarbaum, failure to maintain control; Travis Lynn Johnson, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Bryce Wesley Laton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Aaron Lee Waters, operation without registration card or plate; David Scott Schultz, operating non-registered vehicle; Tre’Neisha Dominiqu Demetri Sallis, failure to have valid license; Bonita Roe Adams, fail to obey stop or yield sign; Dameon Michael Gray, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Drew J. Leehey, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Joshua Allen Roggentien, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Dustin Paul Conway, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Kurt Allen Marble, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Victor Neal Milligan, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; Victor Neal Milligan, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked and Berniece May Sokol, failure to stop in assured clear distance.